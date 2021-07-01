Merlee Jayme named denstu CCO for APAC

Dentsu International today announces the appointment of Merlee Jayme to the role Chief Creative Officer, Asia Pacific (APAC). She will be responsible for creative excellence across dentsu's creative and experience agencies in the Asia Pacific region. These agencies include Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, and creative agencies under the house of dentsu, such as dentsu One, Dentsu Webchutney and Taproot Dentsu.

Merlee will report to Jean Lin, Global CEO, dentsu Creative and Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu Asia Pacific. The appointment commences with immediate effect. Merlee will continue as part of the core team in the global creative experience council at dentsu and sponsor of the region’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) programme.

Jean Lin, Global CEO, Creative, dentsu international said, “At dentsu, we bring together brand and experience around the organising power of an idea. Dentsu wants to be the most integrated agency network in the world, and compelling ideas and cultural insights play a pivotal role in achieving this vision. Merlee’s inclusive creative leadership, Asian roots and global experience work brilliantly to deliver idea-led transformation in Asia Pacific - one of the most vibrant playgrounds for business creativity. We have an ambitious plan for Asia Pacific and are thrilled to have Merlee focus on the region she calls home.”

Merlee is one of the most awarded Asian creative leaders and entrepreneurs in the industry, who joined the group through dentsu’s acquisition of her creative agency, JaymeSyfu. She was previously dentsumcgarrybowen’s global co-president. Merlee is a passionate advocate for the power of ideas in changing the world and DEI, and recently served as Jury President for Radio & Audio at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2021.

Merlee Jayme, Chief Creative Officer, dentsu APAC commented, “My global role at dentsumcgarrybowen has opened my eyes to the integrated opportunities we can create to push creativity and innovation, solving our client’s problems with all creative capabilities across dentsu. I am excited to be back in my home region, working hand-in-hand with our amazing colleagues in Asia Pacific to create great work that matters for our clients.”

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC said, “Merlee’s creative ability speaks for itself and when the opportunity arose to give her a broader remit across the region, it was a no-brainer. Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and innate ability to get the best out of the people she works with make her truly unique, and I am excited to see her instill further excellence across our agencies and unleash the potential of our Creative business, driving deeper connections with our clients and the consumers they’re talking with.”

Dentsu’s creative credentials in APAC include being crowned Network of the Year at Spikes Asia 2021 and winning Network of the Year for the fourth consecutive year at Adfest 2020. In addition, dentsumcgarrybowen recently won a Cannes Lions Entertainment Grand Prix and Dentsu Webchutney was the No. 1 agency from India in Cannes Lions 2021, having been awarded seven Lions.

