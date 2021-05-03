MediaCom announces key leadership elevations

MediaCom, a GroupM media agency today announced new appointments of Shekhar Sharma and Averill Sequeria. The agency has made two senior-level appointments, elevating the talent, and moving towards strengthening its core leadership team. Shekhar Sharma will take the role of Managing Partner (North & East), while Averill Sequeria will be joining as the Chief Product Officer.

Commenting on the appointments, Navin Khemka, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom South Asia said, “The media landscape is accelerating and ever-evolving. We want to continue to build on our strong track record of helping brands build campaigns that deliver results. Today brands want to communicate quickly and effectively, and we believe that together with our new appointments, we will be able to deliver more powerful work for our clients. With having Shekhar and Averill as a part of our team, I am convinced that they’re uniquely positioned to successfully drive the company and are here to put their best foot forward towards offering the best solution to our clients and strengthening our portfolio.”

Shekhar in his new role he will be responsible for the offices, clients, and growth. He has been an accomplished Integrated marketing professional with experience in managing large media investments from global clients to large Indian conglomerates across different verticals. With over 25 years of diversified experience in Media and Marketing, Shekhar’s expertise ranges from crafting a media strategy, bringing in an insights-based approach to sharpen the strategic planning and deliver ROI for clients.

In his previous stint as a Vice President for Platform Services in GroupM, he has been instrumental in spearheading a digital-first approach for brands varying from global to large Indian conglomerates and mid-sized businesses. Whereas, Averill Sequeira will be leading ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’, a MediaCom Creative Systems wherein they use the power of data to bring together media and creativity.

Having successfully soft-launched in the US and Australia, its Creative Systems is now ready to roll out to the rest of the world. A GroupM alumni, with 18+ years in media, communications & consulting; she is an original thinker, working to bridge the worlds of data, digital media, strategy, and creativity. Her formative years were spent in developing audience insight tools & specializing in Marketing ROI/econometric modelling. In this decade of digital transformation, she has passionately championed the customer experience journey, with creative solutions using data and technology.

