MediaCom ropes in Nishit Goradia for P&G media investment

As General Manager, Goradia will oversee offline and digital buying for the consumer goods corporation

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 28, 2022 12:20 PM  | 1 min read
Nishit Goradia

Nishit Goradia has joined MediaCom as General Manager to manage media investment for the company's P&G account. The portfolio comprises managing offline and digital buying.


Goradia, who made the announcement through a LinkedIn post, was previously associated with Wavemaker where he managed media investment for ITC. Before that, he was the client lead at RedFuse Communication.

