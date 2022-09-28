MediaCom ropes in Nishit Goradia for P&G media investment

As General Manager, Goradia will oversee offline and digital buying for the consumer goods corporation

Nishit Goradia has joined MediaCom as General Manager to manage media investment for the company's P&G account. The portfolio comprises managing offline and digital buying.



Goradia, who made the announcement through a LinkedIn post, was previously associated with Wavemaker where he managed media investment for ITC. Before that, he was the client lead at RedFuse Communication.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)