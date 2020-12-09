McCann CSO Suzanne Powers named Global President

Global chief strategy officer at McCann, Suzanne Powers will now be handling the additional duties as the Global President, say media reports. Powers will now report to Global COO Bill Kolb, who replaced erstwhile McCann Worldgroup CEO Harris Diamond.

She will be working alongside Chris Macdonald who is the Global President of Advertising and Allied Agencies, Nanette LaFond-Dufour, the President of Global Clients and Business Leadership and Rob Reilly the Global Creative Chairman.

Powers, who joined McCann in 2013, has held various leadership roles previously in Crispin Porter + Bogusky and TBWA.