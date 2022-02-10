IDAM House Of Brands names Rajat Khullar as Group Vice President, Business

IDAM House Of Brands, backed by Ananta Capital, has recently announced the expansion of their leadership with the appointment of Rajat Khullar as their Group Vice President, Business. With almost 10 years of experience across managing multiple brands in beauty & personal care, fashion, gaming, education, among others, Rajat specialises in advertising and building integrated digital strategies. Before joining IDAM House Of Brands, Rajat was an AGM at The Moms Co (The Good Glam Group).

Rajat Khullar has worked with brands like Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, The Moms Co, The Man Company, Nicobar, Good Earth, Kapiva Ayurveda, Dominos to name but a few. With his creative outlook and lateral thinking skills, Rajat manages to wear several hats at once. Passionate about his work, Rajat works towards a single cause of unifying media channels.

Commenting on the expansion of the leadership team, Saahil Nayar, Co-Founder & COO of IDAM House Of Brands, says, “His deep understanding in business growth and scalability, media & data technology are only a few things that make him the perfect fit for Vice President, Business, at IDAM House Of Brands. Rajat’s passion for his work mixed with his impeccable people skills will be invaluable to us, and we are all looking forward to reaching new heights together.”

In his new role at IDAM House Of Brands, Rajat will be looking at overall business in terms of scalability, marketplaces and D2C both in India and internationally. He will be Managing Profit & Loss, drive strategies to build funnels and focus on retention and expansion of the brand through technological advancements. He will continue to drive business growth by using advanced business intelligence and data technology.

Speaking about his new role and responsibilities at IDAM, Rajat says, “I am delighted to join IDAM House of Brands. With a focus on driving business across D2C and Marketplaces, the idea is to scale the brand to newer heights and touch 250 Cr by March 2023. We are expanding into categories and trying to reach all potential digital populations. The idea is to make IDAM House of Brands - A name in the everyday household.”

