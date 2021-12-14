Saahil Nayar roped in as Co-Founder & COO of IDAM House Of Brands

Prior to joining IDAM, Nayar was working with The Moms Co. as the Vice President, Business

Ananta capital-backed IDAM House Of Brands, a pioneering collective of several D2C brands, with Bella Vita Organic being its hero brand across the portfolio brands, has announced the expansion of its leadership team and management with the appointment of Saahil Nayar as Co-Founder & COO. Prior to joining IDAM, he was working with The Moms Co. (The Good Glam Group) as the Vice President, Business.

Saahil Nayar brings in over 13 years of experience across the fashion and beauty industry working across luxury international brands and premium homegrown brands including Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Revlon, Kama Ayurveda, The Moms Co. amidst others. He specialises in implementing 360-degree entry market strategies for brands and leading their expansions.

He championed the D2C world achieving 3x growth for its brands with a digital-first approach. At IDAM, he will be responsible for the group's portfolio brands expansions & strategy, growth, culture, and marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO IDAM House Of Brands said, “His highly organized way of studying, planning, and deep understanding of consumer behavior coupled with his enthusiasm on the product is what will be an enabler in reaching greater heights and building synergies between us. I look forward to achieving many more milestones with him.”

Saahil said, “Our common will to build global homegrown brands & efficient businesses are what binds Aakash and me. I firmly believe that we as a duo of talent, team spirit, and smart work, can set and celebrate new milestones and scale IDAM House Of Brands to INR 300 cr over the next 2 years.”

