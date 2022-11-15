Idam House of Brands names Tarvinder Pal as Chief Product Officer for Bella Vita Organic

Idam House of Brands has announced the appointment of Tarvinder Pal as Chief Product Officer for their personal care brand Bella Vita Organic.

Having previously worked with Nykaa, Pal brings a superior grasp of merchandising and execution to the table, given his 18+ years of experience in the field of brand management and strategic product planning. In his new role, Pal will be overseeing all skincare and fragrance product-related activities within BVO coupled with its strategy and execution.

Commenting on the appointment, Aakash Anand, Founder and CEO of Idam House of Brands in a statement said, “Tarvinder is a promising balance of talent and experience. His exceptional outlook on the brand and its products will be an asset to the team, given his deep understanding of the industry. Especially with his target-oriented efforts, Bella Vita Organic is bound to blossom with his association.”

Pal added: “I take immense pleasure in being associated with a brand that takes the industry of skincare and fragrance to its next creative and customer-centric milestone. I await to unfold the growth prospects of the company and drive with an efficient and effective roadmap of product development measures.”

Tarvinder is a seasoned professional and amongst the very first people to join Nykaa, as one of the main pillars of the brand management team. He developed the natural category & fragrance masstige at nykaa and was responsible for initiating annual business plans for top most brands like Himalaya, Biotique, Lotus Herbal, Bodyshop, VLCC, Aroma Magic, Khadi Natural, Organic Harvest, Titan Skinn, Layerr, Nike, Ajmal perfumes etc. He launched many successful categories/sub categories like Face Oils, Face tools, Essential oils, Sheet masks etc for nykaa. Prior to working with Nykaa as Vice- President, he worked with brands like NDTV, Snapdeal, Fashionandyou.com, Alpha Future Airport Retail Pvt Ltd etc.

