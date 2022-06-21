IDAM House of Brands names Reena Mansukhani as VP-Brand & Comms for Bella Vita Organic

IDAM House of Brands has announced an addition to the leadership team with the appointment of Reena Mansukhani as the Vice President - Brand and Communications for Bella Vita Organic. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing communication and marketing strategies, building and elevating the brand across the industry while establishing a retail environment that encourages positive customer experience which thereby contributes to the brand’s continued growth.

Reena has over 16 years of rich industry experience in brand and category management, luxury management, fashion retail, business growth and sales. Prior to Bella Vita Organic, Reena worked as Head of Department – Marketing, Boddess Retail. She was a part of the founding team, previously Head of Brands, Marketing & Customer Activation and Head of Content at Boddess.com. She has also worked with organisations like Nykaa where she was the Assistant Vice President - Luxury, Gaurav Gupta, Exclusively.in & Vodafone India among others. An entrepreneurial spirited & passionate professional with overall expertise in Integrated Marketing, Brand & Business Strategy, Reena will guide Bella Vita Organic through new curations and communications.

On the appointment, Aakash Anand- Founder and CEO of IDAM House of Brands said, “Reena brings a blend of luxury, brand management, passion for beauty, makeup & skincare, and a cohesive knowledge of brand building to the Bella Vita Organic family that will help to further strengthen and create a high-end image of the brand. She has a deeper understanding of trends backed by competitive research analysis which is essential when we aim for new launches. Reena’s proven skills in ideation & development of content & visual merchandising displays will undoubtedly contribute to the overall growth of Bella Vita Organic.”

“I am immensely excited to step into this new role to help drive growth. With more people consciously thinking about selfcare & shifting towards ayurveda-backed skincare, it will be an interesting phase to grow this trend with Bella Vita Organic to provide hand-crafted self-care products. The brand has already carved a niche in the industry and I believe my expertise in brand building & knowledge of beauty & skincare would benefit the brand to pave the way for future growth. The idea of positioning us as a gender-neutral skincare brand was exciting and that's how we got Milind Soman onboard. Content is king and I look forward to devising new strategic initiatives by creating meaningful and real content for and by the real people.” said Reena Mansukhani.

