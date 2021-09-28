Sunil Kataria elected ISA Chairman for sixth consecutive term

With digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV, the focus this year would be to take forward the efforts in the area of digital measurement, said Kataria

The newly elected Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met on September 27, 2021. Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, was elected Chairman of the ISA.

Sunil has led the Society over the past five years to greater heights garnering support from the fellow Executive Council members, the ISA members, and other industry bodies.

On his election for the sixth consecutive term as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value-added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be to take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement. The ISA’s plans to work with BARC to create a Multimedia Measurement are progressing in good shape. We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours.”

He further added, “In particular reference to the Covid-19 pandemic, I am glad to acknowledge the cooperation of all our members, industry associates, vendors and ISA Secretariat team in staying safe, getting vaccinated and adhering to directives by health authorities and governments”.

ISA is the apex national body as a strong voice to advertisers over the last 69 years. Its cross-sector advertiser members contribute to more than half of the annual national non-governmental ad spends. ISA, which is a founder member of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and one of the founders of ASCI, continues to partner with other industry bodies that connect to the advertisers. The ISA played a significant role in formation of BARC and is closely partnering with it towards advertisers getting robust and credible data.

The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past five years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2021-22.

Other members of the Executive Council are:

-Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President – Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services Limited

-Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited

-Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited

-Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chief Executive Officer, Hawkins Cookers Limited

-Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International

-Neil George, Managing Director, Nivea India Pvt Limited

-Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President, Brand Operations, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

-Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited

-Devraj Lahiri, Chief Operating Officer - India Tobacco Division, ITC Limited

-Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited

-Bharat V. Patel, Independent Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

-Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Limited

-Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises

-Ram Raghavan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

-Gauravjeet Singh, General Manager – Media Services (South Asia) Media Dept, Hindustan Unilever Limited

-Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited

