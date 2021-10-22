K. Madhavan re-elected as Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation President

The appointment of R. Mahesh Kumar, MD, Sun Network as a Director on the Board under Casual Vacancy has also been ratified by the members of the foundation

Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), the apex body of Television Broadcasters and Digital Streaming Platforms in the country, has re-elected K. Madhavan, Country Manager & President - The Walt Disney Company India & Star India, as its President for the second term after the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company held earlier today.

“I am humbled by the trust and faith IBDF members have reposed in me to lead the foundation for a second term. We are at an interesting crossroad where the combination of consumer, regulatory and technology trends is remodelling the media landscape and ecosystem. I hope to continue working with the government, industry and other stakeholders for accelerating the growth of the broadcast and digital media sector in the country," said Madhavan.

During the AGM, members of the foundation have re-elected the following members to the Board of IBDF:

1. Aroon Purie, Chairman, TV Today Network

2. Shashi S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati

3. Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Viacom 18

4. Kevin Vaz, President & Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Star and Disney India (Representing Asianet Star Communications)

The appointment of Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, MD, Sun Network as a Director on the Board under Casual Vacancy has also been ratified by the members of the foundation.

In the subsequent Board meeting, the Board also elected other office bearers as under:

Vice President-IBDF (News & Current Affairs) - Rajat Sharma, Chairman, India TV Vice President-IBDF (Government & Regulatory Affairs) - Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Viacom 18 Vice President-IBDF (Sectoral Growth) - Shashi Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati Treasurer-IBDF – Mr. Punit Misra, President - Content and International Business, Zee Entertainment

