FICCI names Sanjiv Mehta as its President

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) announced that HUL Chairman & MD Sanjiv Mehta will become its President, after the association concludes its 94th annual general meeting on December 18, 2021.

“Mehta, currently, the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will be succeeding Uday Shankar, the current President of FICCI,” said the association in a press statement.

“During his eight years at the helm, HUL's market capitalisation has increased by over $55 billion making it one of the most valuable companies in the country. In this period, HUL has won several awards and recognitions including the prestigious Economic Times 'Company of the Year' & 'Corporate Citizen of the Year' awards, Business Standard's 'Company of the year' award and the 'Best Governed Company' award by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability,” it added.

Alongside leading HUL, Mehta is also a Director on the Board of Indian School of Business, a member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust and the South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School. He chairs Xynteo's 'Vikaasa', a coalition of top Indian and MNC companies.

