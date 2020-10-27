Mathrubhumi Group launches consumer connect initiative

Mathrubhumi group has recently launched a consumer connect initiative under its AdImpact program, for G-TEC Education.

G-TEC recently launched G-TEC Genius, a digital solution, that provide assistance to students from Pre-KG till +2, in a never before manner, offering multimedia content with video, audio and animations based on syllabus mapped for Sate/CBSE and ICSE boards. In addition to multi choice questions for each chapters and descriptive questions and answers, what makes this truly unique is the fact that one doesn’t need internet connection to study on the G-TEC Genius platform and the software is very much affordable for common man and also is offering lifetime unlimited access to content. The subscribers can enjoy a special price of just Rs.3,000/- to 4,000/- for the software for a whole academic year. There are special laptops available for those who do not have proper gadgets for learning. It also has built financing facilities for those in need through Bajaj Finserve.

Through the innovative solution, Mathrubhumi put together where this compelling story is reaching consumers through ads and various other interventions will also have the media group playing the role of an accountable partner.

Mehroof Manalody, Chairman and Managing Director, G-TEC Group, elated about the response the Mathrubhumi interventions have created, said “We have always put our faith exclusively in the Mathrubhumi group and it has never been a bad decision. We are receiving enquires from every nook and corner of Kerala and our teams have been busy converting the same into actual sales. It is truly commendable that a media group can look at such partnerships where they can also stay accountable. It talks volumes about the relationship they enjoy with their readers and viewers. Eventually they will stand to gain much more than just transactional advertising solutions which is the focus for most other media companies. Congratulations to the very proactive and responsive team at the media group.”