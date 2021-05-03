Madison Media's K Suresh Kumar passes away due to COVID
Kumar was the Media Director at Madison Media Plus
K Suresh Kumar, Madison Media Plus' Media Director, passed away due to COVID-19 on the evening of May 1, Saturday. Kumar, who operated out of Madison Media's Delhi office, had been with the company since November 2018.
The company expressed condolences in a statement: "He has been a part of the Madison family for many years and contributed wholeheartedly to the success of Madison Media. May his soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to his family."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Madison media COVID-19 K Suresh Kumar Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno