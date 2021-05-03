Madison Media's K Suresh Kumar passes away due to COVID

Kumar was the Media Director at Madison Media Plus

K Suresh Kumar, Madison Media Plus' Media Director, passed away due to COVID-19 on the evening of May 1, Saturday. Kumar, who operated out of Madison Media's Delhi office, had been with the company since November 2018.  

The company expressed condolences in a statement: "He has been a part of the Madison family for many years and contributed wholeheartedly to the success of Madison Media. May his soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to his family."

