Madison Media wins TV business of Ghadi detergent makers RSPL Group

The account will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 10:54 AM
Madison Media

RSPL Group, the makers of Ghadi detergent, has moved its TV business to Madison Media. This part of the TV business was previously handled by Wavemaker, a GroupM company. The account will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi.

Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said: “Ghadi has been an inspiring Local Brand story that has grown only stronger as MNC brands have entered the market. It is a proud moment for Madison to partner with RSPL.”

Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus, says, “We’re happy to have won the account of RSPL Group, a win that has emerged before the festive season begins. We look forward to a great association.”

