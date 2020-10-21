Madison Media wins TV business of Ghadi detergent makers RSPL Group

The account will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi

RSPL Group, the makers of Ghadi detergent, has moved its TV business to Madison Media. This part of the TV business was previously handled by Wavemaker, a GroupM company. The account will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi.

Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said: “Ghadi has been an inspiring Local Brand story that has grown only stronger as MNC brands have entered the market. It is a proud moment for Madison to partner with RSPL.”

Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus, says, “We’re happy to have won the account of RSPL Group, a win that has emerged before the festive season begins. We look forward to a great association.”