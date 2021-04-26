Madhu Malhotra joins Edelweiss General Insurance as Chief Technology Officer

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), one of the fastest growing digital insurance companies in India, has appointed Madhu Malhotra, as its Chief Technology Officer.

Madhu will spearhead the Technology function at EGI and drive digital innovation in line with the brand’s strategy of transforming the insurance landscape in India through tech driven solutions and offerings.

Madhu is an eminent Technology leader who brings with her two decades of rich experience across FinTech and Telecom domains. She has a proven track-record in leading digital innovations, engineering modernisations & transformations and streamlining cloud initiatives. Madhu most recently served as head of Technology at Spectra. She was also associated with Airtel for 10 years and held many leadership positions there. While at Airtel Bank, she led the launch of the first payments bank of India, headed the financial inclusion vertical to deliver large scale customer impact and drove Agile adoption and transformation.

Welcoming Madhu, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Technology has proved to be a game changer for the Insurance industry, with the potential to transform the entire service ecosystem and enhance customer experience. At EGI, we are well placed to leverage this transformation, given our digital operating model. I am excited to welcome Madhu to be part of our digital journey and lead this strategic business function for us. Her experience and expertise will help build a robust technology function that will help drive our business strategy. I wish her the very best for an enriching career with us.”

Taking charge as CTO, Madhu Malhotra said, “Edelweiss General Insurance is one of India’s emerging technology-led non-life Insurance organisations which keeps customers at its core. Digital technology has a pivotal role to play in deepening of this relationship between the insurer and its customer. Thereby as CTO my focus will be to create future ready digital platform and products offering state of the art digital experience and capabilities to our customers. I will strive for a culture of innovation to make the customer experience simple and transparent. I am incredibly excited to play a key role in accelerating this digital journey in the growth of EGI that Shanai has envisioned.”

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) is India’s first cloud native insurer, which started operations in February 2018, with a digital operating model and a vision to help people lead happier, safer and healthier lives. The company aims to deliver innovative solutions to customers through a digital operating model leveraging data and analytics. EGI is creating an ‘Insurance as a service’ platform with a plug and play API gateway that enables easy integration with third parties. It provides customer insights and paperless experience with technology-powered execution and AI & ML driven processes. This is what differentiates EGI in the Indian Insurance Market.

