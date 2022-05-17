Disney Star's Gaurav Banerjee joins BARC India's technical committee

Disney Star Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network Gaurav Banerjee has joined the Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India's Technical Committee.

He has replaced Rohit Gupta, who is an Advisor to the Management and Board of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).



TechComm is headed by Madison Media & OOH Group CEO Vikram Sakhuja. The three-member committee also includes Tejas Apte, General Manager - Media, South Asia for Hindustan Unilever.



Meanwhile, the audience measurement body has bolstered its management team with the appointment of Bavan Matthews as Head of People Operations and Ashish Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Matthews joined the organisation in March. Prior to BARC, he was a Human Resource Business Partner, South Asia at Kantar.

Gupta joined BARC India in April from International SOS where he was CFO for India & Regional Projects.

Email sent to BARC India on the appointments did not elicit any response.

