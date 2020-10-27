L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins complete integrated mandate of Bharti AXA Life Insurance

The agency will manage the creative, digital, BTL and other media offerings for both Bharti AXA Life and General insurance

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA, has appointed L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its entire integrated mandate. The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and would manage the creative, digital, BTL and other media offerings for both Bharti AXA Life and General insurance.

Commenting on the appointment, Manik Nangia, Chief Operating Officer, Financial Services, Bharti Enterprises said, “A unified marketing and communication approach is instrumental in building a strong brand for both Bharti AXA Life and General Insurance. The capabilities at L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi strongly complement our strategy, and we look forward to good work on brand narratives in the face of an ever-evolving consumer landscape.''

On winning the mandate, Paritosh Srivastava, Managing Director, L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bharti AXA on board. We have a deep understanding of the category and have built numerous brands in this space, so we’re looking forward to taking the brand to new exciting spaces. For us, it’s also the coming together of other Publicis Groupe capabilities to have a unified, strong partnership with Bharti AXA and offer them solutions beyond just communications.”

Bharti AXA is the amalgamation of two great visionaries - Bharti Group and AXA. Both come with diverse experiences and together bring a rich culture that forms the essence of Bharti AXA Life Insurance and General Insurance. As one of India’s leading Life Insurance companies, it provides protection, savings, investment, health and group plans. All these policies ensure that all the needs of an individual are taken care of in the best way possible.

The General Insurance arm offers various products catering to retail, rural, and commercial clients. Broadly, it offers insurance for motor and two-wheelers, health and critical illness, property, student and individual and family travel, crop insurance and commercial lines.