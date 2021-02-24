Licious appoints Simeran Bhasin as VP - Brands & New Ventures

Meat and seafood brand Licious has announced the appointment of Simeran Bhasin as VP - Brands and New Ventures. The Bengaluru-based company aims to focus on pan-India expansion and strategic growth while strengthening its brand value and brand equity.

Simeran has a proven track record for delivering innovation and growth to the brands she leads. As Vice President – Brand and New Ventures she will spear head new business ventures as well as drive brand strategy and integrated marketing along with Meghna Apparao, the Chief Business Officer. With over 20 years of experience, Simeran has held key business roles in marketing, sales & innovation roles across companies like Titan where she was the head of marketing & retail for Fastrack, Wildcraft where she was the CMO. In 2016 she donned the hat of an entrepreneur and founded India’s 1st young girl focused Innerwear brand – BRAG. Simeran earned her Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, and went on to gain her Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (Marketing) from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

Says, Simeran Bhasin, VP – Brands and New Ventures, Licious, “At Licious we are not just building a brand but upgrading an entire ecosystem. In an environment where there is immense pressure to experiment with brand values in exchange for rapid scale and growth, Licious stands out with its brand commitment. Its growth is not just driven by new markets and products, but its consistent repeat order rate of 90% since the first year of its operations. I look forward to growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s values and offerings across markets.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Simeran at Licious. Her extensive professional experience & unparalleled expertise in brand building is truly impressive,” said Naveen Kumar Nerlaje, HR Head, Licious. “Licious is at an inflection point and we are looking up to her able leadership to take the brand narrative to the next level. This will be in alignment with our pan-India expansion and our vision to make Licious the most-loved meat brand in India, especially among quality-conscious Indians,” he added.

Since the inception in 2015, Licious has adopted 100% traceable and sustainable sourcing practices, creating quality benchmarks for the industry. The first Indian meat brand with a globally-recognised food quality and safety accreditation – FSSC22000 certification – Licious has emerged stronger during the pandemic and witnessed growing customer confidence, which has translated to an increase in sales volume, basket size and overall demand. The company has recently expanded its footprints and is now spread across 13 Indian cities including- Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Vizag, Vishakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur & Kochi.

