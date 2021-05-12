LG Electronics pledges $5.5 million towards India's Covid fight

LG Electronics has pledged to help 10 makeshift hospitals across India. This will be done in association with local government bodies and NGOs. As a part of this association, LG will be providing financial assistance of $5.5 million, to set up medical infrastructure in these crucial times. Today, LG Electronics has completed 24 years in India & this contribution is an extension of the brand philosophy of making LIFE’S GOOD for people.

To support Govt. & citizens in the fight against COVID-19, LG Electronics is collaborating with Govt. Hospitals & NGO partners. India’s biggest medical facility AIIMS will be adding more beds to treat COVID-19 patients, the required infrastructure will be funded by LG Electronics. All these Makeshift hospitals will be made across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Bhopal, Udaipur, Lucknow & other cities in association with various Government hospitals. LG Electronics will be working with implementation partners including People to People foundation across various states.

Speaking of the initiative Young Lak Kim, MD- LG Electronics India said, “We stand committed to lending our full support to the Government & citizens in fight against COVID-19. In the onset of the pandemic last year, we provided support by sharing our resources with the healthcare community. Our focus has always been on the well-being of the people and we believe through Makeshift hospitals we can contribute to saving lives by creating medical infrastructure. It has been 24 years since our inception in India & we are committed to make Life’s good for India. We will continue our social initiatives to contribute in a meaningful way. We will be working with various Govt’s/Partners to create required medical infrastructure with a budget of USD 5.5 MN.”

In April 2020, LG partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to serve 1 million meals across India. LG India also donated products like Water Purifier, Air conditioners, Refrigerator & TV to the 300+ hospitals allotted for quarantine/ isolation wards in state & districts. Several State Governments have appreciated LG Electronics support to fight against this pandemic.

LG Electronics has taken a pledge to support India’s fight against the pandemic. LG Electronics is committed to offering active support to people in need in this current situation.

