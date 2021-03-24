Kiran Patil named Managing Director of Wonder Cement Ltd

With over 35 years of experience, Patil has served in leadership roles across several functions such as manufacturing, operations, maintenance, and projects

Wonder Cement Ltd. from the renowned R.K Group, today announced the appointment of Kiran Patil as their Managing Director. Patil would be operating out of the company’s headquarters in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Patil joined as Managing Director at Wonder Cement on March 15, after the superannuation of the previous MD, Jagdish Chandra Toshniwal.

With over 35 years of experience, Patil is a veteran in the cement industry and is well known for his innovation-driven approach and project management skills. He also has exposure across different geographies like the Philippines and Vietnam, apart from the Indian market.

He is a Mechanical Engineer from PDA College of Engineering, Gulbarga University, and also has a Master’s in Finance from Sikkim Manipal University.

In his long career spanning decades, he has served in leadership roles across several functions such as Manufacturing, Operations, Maintenance, and Projects. Prior to joining Wonder Cement, he worked as the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) with ACC Ltd, based out of Mumbai. He has previously worked with renowned organisations like Ultratech Cement, Lafarge India and Tata Steel.

“Having worked with some of the top cement manufacturers in the country and having handled multi-dimensional portfolios across segments, Kiranji’s appointment would surely be a significant contribution to Wonder Cement’s success story“, said Vivek Patni, Director Wonder Cement.

