Sanjay Joshi joins Dainik Bhaskar Group as CBO

Prior to this, Joshi spent more than three years as the Executive Director of Wonder Cement

Sanjay Joshi has joined Dainik Bhaskar group as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Prior to this, Joshi spent more than three years as the executive director of Wonder Cement. He joined the company in 2019 where he was in charge of expanding revenue past industry growth rates across the entire sales organisation for more than 600 team members as well as support teams.

He also worked with companies like Everest Industries Ltd for three years. He was last designated as the head of strategy. Joshi was also associated with Asian Paints where he worked for over 12 years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)