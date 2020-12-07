Kavita Nair quits Vi; Avneesh Khosla named CMO

Nair led the recent rebranding exercise of Vodafone Idea

Updated: Dec 7, 2020 7:30 PM
kavita

Kavita Nair has quit Vi. She was the Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer at Vodafone Idea (Vi). The news has been confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.

In another major development in the company, the telco has elevated its Director (Marketing) Avneesh Khosla to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), filling a position which was vacant for over two years.

Nair held the position of Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer since August 2018. Before that, she was Associate Director-Commercial Operations with Vodafone India

Nair led the recent rebranding exercise of Vodafone Idea.

 

