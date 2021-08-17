ICC announces Men's T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures

Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October at 6 pm local time

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from 17 October, with the Final to be played in Dubai on 14 November.

The ICC announced the fixtures for the marquee tournament on Tuesday, 17 August. Here's everything you need to know.

Round 1

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Round 1 fixturesICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Round 1 fixtures

Super12

The second round of the tournament – the Super12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Group 1 fixtures (Super 12)ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Group 1 fixtures (Super 12)

Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October at 6pm local time. Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on 26 October, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on 25 October at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Group 2 fixtures (Super 12)ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Group 2 fixtures (Super 12)

Semi-finals

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The final

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai at 6pm local time on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - semi-final and finalICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - semi-final and final

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)