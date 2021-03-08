ICC announces expansion of women's cricket

More teams will compete in both the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from 2026 onwards

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 8, 2021 11:39 AM
icc

On International Women’s Day, a year after the resounding success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the expansion of women’s cricket events post the 2023 cycle. 

More teams will compete in both the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from 2026 onwards as part of the ICC’s long-term commitment to growing the game globally and in a sustainable fashion. 

The revised formats will give more teams the chance to compete on the global stage and importantly provides Members with a window to grow the game domestically and to challenge internationally as the changes take place. 

The revised structure will be as follows: 

Events

Year

Format

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

2025

2029

8 teams, 31 matches

10 teams, 48 matches

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

2024

2026

2028

2030

10 teams, 23 matches

12 teams, 33 matches

12 teams, 33 matches

12 teams, 33 matches

ICC Women’s T20 Champions Cup

2027

2031

6 teams, 16 matches


Manu Sawhney, ICC Chief Executive said, “We have a clear focus and commitment to an ambitious long-term growth plan for the women’s game. We have been building momentum around the women’s game for the last four years investing in global broadcast coverage and marketing to drive fan engagement.

“The results speak for themselves with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 attracting record numbers, 1.1 billion video views, making it the most watched women’s cricket event of all time and having 86,174 fans attending the final at the MCG, a record attendance for a women’s cricket event.

“This decision to expand our women’s events builds on these foundations and allows us to give more member countries greater opportunities to compete on a global stage. This means that more teams will also get the opportunity to compete in the qualification pathways for the respective ICC events over the coming years. I am sure these initiatives will go a long way in helping us achieve our strategic goal of continuing to build strength and depth in the women’s game.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cricket Icc women's day women's cricket Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Pooja Gupta

Delhivery appoints Pooja Gupta as Chief People Officer
2 hours ago

Gaurav Sabharwal

Kantar Public appoints Gaurav Sabharwal as India, South Asia CEO
3 hours ago

ashish singh

Carat India appoints Ashish Singh as VP- Planning
4 hours ago