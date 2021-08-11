GroupM’s m/SIX awarded Nilon’s media mandate

m/SIX, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency has won integrated media duties for Nilon’s, one of India’s fastest growing processed food companies, following a multi-agency pitch. m/SIX will drive Nilon’s brand experience with its data intelligence and consumer-centric approach. Media duties include TV, Print, Radio & Digital Branding and will be managed by m/SIX’s Mumbai office.

Ecstatic on the win, Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of m/SIX India said, “We are thrilled to have a name like Nilon’s added to our clientele. Nilon’s partnership is very special to us since they capitalize on m/SIX’s CPG expertise. Our teams at m/SIX will further strengthen the brand’s presence across the country using our capabilities of strategic planning at both, a macro and micro level. Our teams will closely work together, targeting a clearly-defined audience effectively and efficiently through our marketing strategies.”

A delighted Dipak Sanghavi, Managing Director and CEO, Nilon’s said, “Nilon’s as a brand is on a growth path, and we wanted to partner with a team who could align themselves to this journey. We started working closely with m/SIX for the launch of our new brand campaign ‘Isme pyaar mila hai’. So far, the team has been able to meet our objective of driving consideration for the brand and with their deep expertise in social media and digital marketing, they did a commendable job. We are looking forward to working with m/SIX’s dynamic team to further strengthen our brand presence."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)