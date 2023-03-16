Former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam joins enba jury
He is the national spokesperson for the BJP and a former member of the upper house of parliament from the Uttar Pradesh constituency
Syed Zafar Islam former Rajya Sabha MP, and politician with the Bharatiya Janata Party has joined the enba Jury Panel.
He is the national spokesperson for the BJP and a former member of the upper house of parliament from the Uttar Pradesh constituency. He has previously been an investment banker and managing director at Deutsche Bank.
He was appointed as the non-official independent director of Air India 2017. Zafar Islam frequently writes opinion pieces on economic and political affairs in national publications like the Hindustan Times.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Ex-DDB Mudra leaders start new agency — Fundamental
The three co-founders — Pallavi Chakravarti, Nishant Saurabh & Anand Murty — will lead the agency as CCO, CEO, and CSO respectively
By Neeta Nair | Mar 2, 2023 8:43 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media has learned that Pallavi Chakravarti, Nishant Saurabh, and Anand Murty, who quit DDB Mudra last year, have come together to launch their own creative agency, ‘Fundamental’. The three co-founders will lead the agency as CCO, CEO, and CSO, respectively.
‘Fundamental’ is three traditional, yet non-conformist minds, pooling in two decades of experience each to ‘make advertising great again’. ‘Basics’ are at the core.
Confirming the development, Pallavi Chakravarti, Co-founder and CCO, Fundamental says, “We’re looking to make advertising that serves the brand and not its makers alone. Unfashionable? Perhaps. But necessary? Absolutely! And we’re hoping that when people see the magic at work, they’ll rediscover that creativity in advertising is a basic necessity – right up there with roti, kapda, makaan and WiFi, and not an indulgence.”
Chakravarti brings to the table two decades of creative insights gathered while leading brands such as Marico's Set Wet, Unilever, J&J, P&G, Diageo, Star Sports, Cipla, Myntra, Meesho, Acko, Aquaguard, Uber, Instagram, Pepsi, McDonald's, The Times of India, and more. Most recently, she was Creative Head - West for DDB Mudra.
Nishant Saurabh has worked across networks and geographies to nurture and grow brands such as Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Nescafe, Tata Docomo, Microsoft, Mastercard, Greenlam, Maaza, Minute Maid, Nissan, Airbnb, Gillette, Pantene, Raymond, Meta, Instagram, Meesho, Acko, Stayfree, and Oral-B among others. True to the idea behind ‘Fundamental’, Saurabh who was recently the Head of Business at DDB Mudra is a believer in the power of simplicity and creativity, and a nagging skeptic at the same time. Explaining the reason behind launching their own agency, he says, “We keep hearing about how good old advertising will die soon. Truth is, it is alive and kicking, because of some of the people in it. We’re looking to work with just those people. Ones who aren’t afraid to argue and question, to laugh at themselves and to roll up their sleeves in the quest for the answers that work the best. And while we’re at it, we’re hoping to bring some madness and love back to this business.”
Having switched from leading sales to strategy function, Murty is a blend of business logic and creativity. “Sometimes, you have to start right at the beginning. The big ideas and the devastatingly simple insights come from engaging with the complexity and nuance of businesses and the lived existence of people. It’s therefore important to spar, intensely engage with clients and partners and each other so we solve the right problems and not fall prey to easy pronouncements and generalisations,” he states.
Anand Murty was the National strategy head at DDB Mudra. His experience ranges across brands such as Reckitt, Voltas - where he reframed the category with ‘Murthy’, Sprite, Set Wet, Dulux, Honda, Airwick, Smartwater, Hayu, Meesho, Instagram, Veeba, Unilever, Amex
and Meta, to name a few.
Mindshare wins PhonePe's media duties worth Rs 400 crore
The account was earlier with Lodestar UM
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 1, 2023 5:42 PM | 1 min read
PhonePe, the Walmart-owned digital payments company, has awarded its media duties to Mindshare India. The mandate was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch called by the brand. The account was earlier with Lodestar UM. The account billing is expected to be around Rs 400 crore.
While PhonePe refused to comment on the story, Mindshare’s response is awaited. However, the news was confirmed by highly placed industry sources.
“PhonePe called for a pitch a few months ago, and after a highly competitive pitch, the duties were awarded to Mindshare India. The mandate will include traditional, digital and outdoor,” said a source close to the development.
As per sources, PhonePe is planning to raise funds through an initial public offer. The digital payment company is reportedly seeking a valuation of $ 8-10 billion.
The digital payments app claims to have over 380 million users, driving over 3 billion monthly transactions adding up to $830 billion in Annual TPV run rate. The company has also digitised close to 30 million offline merchants, covering 99% of PIN codes in the country.
BeanstalkAsia wins integrated creative mandate of Walplast
The agency will curate brand-building solutions and lead social media and content strategy for the company
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 4:14 PM | 2 min read
Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., an associate of DryChem India Private Ltd, a producer of building materials in India announces the appointment of BeanstalkAsia, an Integrated Marketing Communications firm, to drive its integrated creative mandate.
BeanstalkAsia will curate the full range of brand-building solutions and high-decibel purpose-led launches across media platforms, and will also lead the social media and content strategy through their digital solutions team.
Commenting on the collaboration, Aniruddha Sinha, SVP & Group Marketing, PR & CSR Head, DryChem India, said, “Walplast is a respected and trusted name in the building materials space. Our consumer brand HomeSure represents the spirit of trust, partnership & innovation. We are ready to deliver superior customer experience and live the brand ethos by remaining progressive, reliable, responsive, agile and a solution specialist. We are thrilled to have BeanstalkAsia onboard and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”
Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, said on the mandate, “Every client account matter to us but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the challenges involved. Walplast Products has reset its business ambitions to redefine the hyper-competitive building materials space. We at BeanstalkAsia are delighted to collaborate with Walplast on this journey and look forward to working very closely with their amazing team. We are excited to use our expansive experience and deep understanding of this segment to build strong integrated marketing campaigns for Walplast.”
The Group Companies of DryChem India have collectively pledged to “be a brand of choice for the construction ecosystem by delivering superior customer experience and achieve a topline of INR 2000 Crore by Year 2025. The Company firmly believes in delivering superior customer experience and also building stronger communities. They are determined in playing an active role in the development story of India.
82.5 Communications, Kolkata, wins Kutchina Home Makers’ integrated communications mandate
The agency will handle the brand’s four key business verticals
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
82.5 Communications, Kolkata, has picked up the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, following a multi-agency pitch.
The Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand, which has already become a household name in the East, now aims to reshape and transform ideas for kitchens across millions of homes around the country.
Partnering Kutchina in its vision to establish a national footprint will be 82.5 Communications (part of the Ogilvy Group) who won the mandate not just for their strategic planning and creative execution, but innovative consumer engagement ideas and digital capabilities as well.
82.5 Communications will be the single point partner for Kutchina across touchpoints, including digital and social media, across their 4 key business verticals – Large Appliances, Small Appliances, Modular Kitchens, and Water Purifiers.
According to Namit Bajoria, Managing Director, Kutchina Home Makers Private Ltd., “Kutchina has very big ambitions for pan India supremacy and we are thrilled to have 82.5 communications on board to resonate our vision and give our brand a tactical edge and create a benchmark in India.”
He further added, “For any good partnership to start there must be immense understanding and trust which we found in 82.5 Communications. The team consists of a brilliant mix of youth and experience to steer the brand towards right direction in our journey.”
Kapil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “The future belongs to home grown brands that put excellence at the heart of everything they do. And Kutchina is at the forefront of those brands. As the brand prepares to scale toward its ambition of becoming the country’s leading kitchen specialist, we couldn’t be happier at being chosen by Namit and his team, as Kutchina’s partner on this journey.”
ADAG corp comm chief Tony Jesudasan no more
Jesudasan was a close aide of Anil Ambani
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group’s top executive Anthony (Tony) Yesudasan, who served as the company’s corporate communications chief, is no more, sources say. He passed away on February 20, Monday, after suffering from a heart attack.
Jesudasan was a close aide of Dhirubhai Ambani’s younger son Anil Ambani and was associated with the Reliance group for close to three decades. He has been working closely with Ambani since the conglomerate split in 2006 and the Reliance ADA Group was formed.
Govt plans FM radio station auction, OTT roll-out this year
Speaking at an event, IB Secretary Apurva Chandra also reportedly said the government will begin trial of direct-to -mobile television broadcast this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 9:29 AM | 1 min read
The government is reportedly planning to conduct a fresh auction of FM radio stations this year, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra has said. According to media reports, at an event on Thursday, Chandra also said the ministry is planning to launch an OTT platform and begin trial of direct-to -mobile television broadcast this year.
"We are also working towards an auction of FM radio stations this year," one of the media reports quoted him as saying.
Chandra reportedly said the move is aimed at taking FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities this year as the service currently covered only 60 per cent of the country.
Talking about the OTT plan, he said the platform will be for Prasar Bharti content. “Fresh content, such as the 'Swaraj' serial is not available on the internet for want of an OTT platform. We plan to do that in 2023-24," he reportedly said.
About the direct-to -mobile television broadcast, Chandra reportedly said mobile phone users will have to attach a special dongle to their mobile devices to receive television signals.
DDB Mudra wins Mars Wrigley’s creative mandate
The Mars Wrigley account will be handled by DDB Tribal, which is an integrated agency consisting of 22Feet Tribal and DDB Mudra Delhi
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 16, 2023 4:45 PM | 1 min read
Omnicom Group’s DDB Mudra has won the creative mandate of the confectionary brand Mars Wrigley. The agency has also bagged PVR Cinemas’ digital mandate, highly placed sources have informed e4m; however, the paper work is under process.
The Mars Wrigley’s account will be handled by DDB Tribal, which is an integrated agency consisting of 22Feet Tribal and DDB Mudra Delhi.
Just this week, Mars Wrigley unveiled a campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip, created by DDB Mudra North.
Meanwhile, PVR, which is still working through its merger with INOX, is quite aggressive on the digital front.
