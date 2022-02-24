The account size is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore. The review is believed to be for ITC Foods & Personal Care

FMCG giant ITC Ltd. has called for a media review for mainline media handling and media buying for television, print and outdoor. The account size is estimated to be around Rs 600 crore. The pitch that was called early this month is expected to conclude by March. The review is believed to be for ITC Foods & Personal Care only.

Wavemaker has been ITC's Agency on Record (AOR) for mainline media handling and media buying since April 2017. In February 2019, Wavemaker also won the digital mandate for the same. The digital account itself is estimated to be in the range of Rs 60 crore. The mandate includes search engine, social media, digital creatives and all other verticals.

exchange4media reached out to all the stakeholders for comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story. Before 2017, Madison was the AOR for ITC and dentsu handled its digital duties.

