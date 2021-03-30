Firework appoints Vishwak Sinva as Head of Digital Strategy & Growth

Silicon Valley-based ‘Stories’ platform Firework has appointed Vishwak Sinva as the Head of Digital Strategy and Growth. Sinva will be responsible for the growth of ‘Firework for Business’ in India enabling large and small businesses to use short, vertical video in deriving engagement and business success.



Vishwak has been associated with the Indian media industry for the last 18+ years in various roles across publishing, agency, and advertising. In his previous role, Vishwak headed the digital sales team at ETV and was responsible for the growth of revenue and help drive digital thinking.



Earlier, he was a part of the core team at Hotstar India that launched the platform in the country, working on developing a strong value proposition for the Hotstar ad product, additionally working with the sales team to drive revenue. In his earlier roles, Vishwak has handled digital marketing for Reliance mobile, media consulting at Accenture, Mindshare India & Times Response.



Firework for Business kicked off a new era of storytelling for brands in India. With Firework for business, brands are able to build bespoke, vertical short videos, particularly suitable for mobile consumption, and derive significantly more engagement and sales. In a cluttered market like India, Firework’s access to the open web with branded, native videos are helping brands derive in excess of 40% more engagement consistently.



Firework India CEO Sunil Nair said, "Vishwak’s induction to the team and his domain knowledge adds to our resolve to help businesses derive the value that the mix of the open web and vertical short videos has to offer. With more than 100 million users in India in just over a year and over 500 businesses and publishers as our partners, our focus will be to continue to sustain and multiply this growth. Vishwak’s role will be critical in this growth story and we welcome him to be a part of this dynamic team."



Firework, over the past 18 months has led a unified effort to reignite the open web along with several partners across the globe and India. In its effort to create a decentralised internet ecosystem, away from the walled gardens and big tech companies, Firework has built a large network of brands and publishers who are together spearheading this initiative. Among its partners in India are telcos like Jio, Airtel, VI among other mainstream publishers like Google, NDTV, Xiaomi, and more.



Delighted at the appointment, Vishwak said, "I have followed Firework’s growth for the last 18 months and I wanted to contribute to this success story. Being a perennial student of the digital ecosystem, this role has helped me embark on a journey to Internet 3.0 with Firework. It is deeply satisfying and I am looking forward to it."

