Essence names Magda Wolder as Head of Experience, APAC

Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, today announced the appointment of Magda Wolder as Head of Experience, APAC. Based out of Singapore, she will lead the agency’s creative, content innovation and studio capabilities in the region.

“Our work at Essence demonstrates that data and technology complement a creative idea, and are not the idea itself. Technology and data are merely the tools for our curious and creative minds to help connect brands with people. In addition to my focus to drive personalisation at scale for our clients in APAC, I am keen to help nurture emerging creative talent and imagination in this region. We have a very talented creative team on the ground here and I cannot wait to see what we will achieve together in 2021,” said Wolder.

Joining Essence in 2018, Wolder was previously Head of Creative Strategy, EMEA at the agency’s London office. With over a decade of experience bringing advertising and ideas together in the media, technology and entertainment industries, she earlier worked as a senior researcher for EMEA at Netflix in the Netherlands, as well as a lead creative strategist and head of customer closeness at Sky in the United Kingdom.

“We are delighted to have Magda join our APAC team. With her impressive brand experience, as well as her deep understanding of Essence’s unified approach to data that brings creative and media closer together, we are looking forward to the creative innovation she will bring to media channels and content programmes for our clients in this region,” said Monica Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Client Partner, APAC and Managing Director, Singapore at Essence.

“In line with our mission to make brands more valuable to the world, we are committed to helping marketers create value in new ways, including through intelligent creative. With Magda’s leadership, I am excited about the creative technology and experience products our Experience team will continue to deliver through Essence Global Ventures, which will be scaled to help brands across APAC and globally succeed in the new economy,” said T. Gangadhar, CEO, APAC at Essence.

As part of Essence’s corporate and product strategy, Wolder’s appointment and addition to the agency’s APAC leadership team will further strengthen its specialist capabilities which include Advertising Operations, Analytics, Consulting, Data Strategy, Experience and Strategy, alongside its Media services offering which includes media planning, media activation, automation and media technology.

