Bharat Media Group appoints Debarghya Mitra as National Head Planning

Mitra moves in from Essence where he was VP - Client Services & Head of South

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 18, 2022
Bharat Media Group has appointed Debarghya Mitra as National Head of Planning. Mitra joins the agency from Essence where he served as VP of Client Services & Head of South.

He has 20 years of cross-functional experience in new business development, integrated media planning, and buying roles in addition to exco level leadership roles as a regional head.

Prior to Essence, he was part of Madison Media for almost 10 years. He has also worked for agencies like Universal McCann, Euro RSCG, and Optima CIA.

