Bharat Media Group appoints Debarghya Mitra as National Head Planning

Bharat Media Group has appointed Debarghya Mitra as National Head of Planning. Mitra joins the agency from Essence where he served as VP of Client Services & Head of South.



He has 20 years of cross-functional experience in new business development, integrated media planning, and buying roles in addition to exco level leadership roles as a regional head.



Prior to Essence, he was part of Madison Media for almost 10 years. He has also worked for agencies like Universal McCann, Euro RSCG, and Optima CIA.

