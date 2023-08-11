‘Growth mindset, communication in local languages key to building eCommerce for Bharat’
At e4m TechManch 2023, industry experts discussed the challenges and solutions in building eCommerce for Bharat
The two-day e4m TechManch 2023 conference featured a panel discussion revolving around a conversation about the surging demand for e-commerce in Bharat. This surge is being driven by the ongoing increase in smartphone adoption, improved digital literacy, affordable data access, and escalating aspirations among the population.
The discussion titled ‘Building ecommerce for Bharat’ was chaired by Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-Founder, GOZOOP Group. The panelists included Mansi Khattar, Head Ecommerce, Nestle, Divyesh Shah, VP Engineering, Meesho, Priyanka Gandhi, Associate Director and Head, Integrated Marketing Communications and Ecommerce Marketing, Colgate Palmolive, Sugosh Iyer, General Manager- Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Aditya Birla Grasim Industries, Tejas Chaudhari, Performance Marketing Lead- Ecommerce, Unilever and Karan Gupta, Senior Vice-President, Moglix.
Naqvi opened the discussion by inviting Khattar to talk about the recent behavioural pattern of consumers in Bharat. She replied, “From a consumer understanding or behavioural perspective on an ecommerce, ultimately what varies is the trust factor. They are coming more and more online however is it translating to a shopping mission or online shopping experience? Not as much. Online shopping is still only 30% of the total people penetrated.”
“From a shopper perspective, the quick pattern that we have seen is that it is mainly driven by convenience, combined with a balancing of value-seeking behaviour and that is what really defines Bharat. So, how do you speak to me in my language and offer me value, in terms of price or value in terms of your brand or benefits? That is broadly some of the key things you see driving Bharat today when it comes to eCommerce,” she added.
Discussing the closing gap between urban and rural consumers, Gandhi mentioned, “There is rising income, rising aspirations and ecommerce is, of course, leading to democratisation of availability. So, there is a wider set of product choices available to people. Let’s assume Bharat is tier 2-3 cities. Suddenly they have access and awareness about a lot of brands and products coupled with the fact that there is way more social media consumption, which is giving them a lot of exposure and opening up their mind. There is a desire and an ability to try new products.”
“There are three primary challenges/issues here. One is around addresses, how do you actually get to the right customer address, how do you figure that out when address specification is not great,” Shah said, talking about the problems arising with last-mile delivery. “The other problem is around attribution when things don't go well. When the order doesn't show up, when issues happen, when it’s late, how do you solve that?”
He enlisted RTO (return to origin) as the third challenge. “The user isn't at home multiple times, that location is not given by the system or sometimes users choose not to receive the package. So one needs to get sharper on address, sharper on the share of pre-paid orders because your commitment is much higher when you actually paid online versus when you have chosen COD as a delivery mechanism. So how can you make pre-paid a much more attractive option is something that helps here as well.”
Replying to Naqvi’s question ‘what innovative strategies is Unilever driving across Bharat for e-commerce’, Chaudhari said, “Inherently changing our content, keeping up to what shoppers are searching is one bit that we try to do. During the festive season, typically we have content which is vernacular in nature to reach out to the shoppers. The second thing is that a lot of platforms are innovating, and we partner with them faster. So that's our strategy, because we don't want to reinvent the wheel, we just want to steal and go ahead.”
Taking the session forward, Gupta enlisted three major areas of innovation that Bharat will drive. One is the emergence of one or more local brands which bridge the gap between top-tier brands and local brands. Two, change the delivery versus payment issue and thirdly communicate in local languages. “What Bharat will make us do is local communication, whether it's based on your local language, whether it's from an influencer who lives in your area. It will bridge the trust gap between these companies that sit in Bombay and Delhi and speak in English. So, if I need to trust them and buy from them instead of my local kirana, I need to have somebody I already trust make that gap for me.”
Agreeing with Gupta’s point on how the delivery timing and low trust on delivery and COD cancellations are a problem, Iyer elaborated, “We launched our brand Navyasa 14 months back. Our thought process was to try and get maximum business to the marketplace, but it really stuck very badly when we saw 50% getting back. That is when we decided to bring in some kind of innovations on the website.”
“So the website became a more critical part for us and being a person managing the digital part of the entire online transactions, I had to keep building innovations in how I am talking to the consumer on a regular basis. So one biggest innovation which we have tried to do or try to imbibe is to build a very strong customer data platform through strong partners.”
Moving forward, Gandhi shared Colgate Palmolive’s strategies and challenges. “What I do see, as something that we will have to solve for, is when you go really deep down into rural and small towns, we may have to look at what is our supply chain model for faster supply of products to the customers as this thing evolves.”
Khattar highlighted, “India is multiple Indias together. So, how we really leverage personalization of content to speak to the consumer in the language that he wants to do is an innovation that we really need for this industry to unlock. Another important thing is we keep saying this consumer has affordability as a challenge. A big unlock, for organizations like us who have traditionally been dependent on mass distribution, is how do I reach out with my premium portfolio to this part of the market without having the risks of bad goods on mass distribution in such markets.”
Gupta also talked about how Bharat needs a lot of communication. “The core thing that we have learned and we have incorporated into our process is an increased velocity of communication with our consumer and informing him or her of every single step that I am doing and not being surprised if that communication is still not getting through.”
Chaudhari explained, “There are two types of platforms, we broadly classify, one who are on an acquisition spree, who have money to burn. There we partner for acquisition of new consumers. We play hard on our core portfolio, which basically we are strong at. And there are certain platforms which are consolidating or focusing on profitability. There we try to upsell our premium portfolio or regimes or kits and combos so that our loyal shoppers are rewarded with a bigger chunk.”
Concluding the session, Naqvi said, “One sentiment that comes out is to have a growth mindset, to have a startup mindset at heart while building for Bharat.”
‘Brands must study & research thoroughly the influencer they are investing in’
TechManch 2023 saw experts discuss how AI can shape the future of the creator economy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:48 AM | 4 min read
TechManch 2023 saw industry leaders share insights on multiple issues concerning branding in the era of generative AI, digital and mobile marketing, brands marketing and advertising plan for the World Cup, retail automation and much more.
Following standalone sessions, a panel discussion by industry experts discussed how the creator economy empowers millions of people to express their creativity, share their expertise, build their audiences and the challenges that poses for marketers.
On the panel was Shreya Sachdev, Head Marketing, PUMA India; Sujatha Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, VISA; Gagan Tahiliani, VP Digital, Cardekho Group; Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect; Sunder Venkatraman, Head of content, Creator and Monetisation, Josh.
The following session was chaired by Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder, of White Rivers Media.
“The creator economy has witnessed an exponential jump in the data in the last couple of years as pre-covid numbers have surpassed the double-digit growth numbers. There are in total 100 million influencers ruling the influencer ecosystem.” Gandhi shared in an opening remark.
Describing the best creator campaigns and the platform driving maximum ROI to the brand, Tahiliani said, “At Cardekho, we are actively investing on Instagram as on average we are getting views in lakhs. The campaign which I admire the most is the one in which we have a person revealing his frustration while using the automatic car as he loves to drive manual cars and Lata Mangeshkar’s music playing in the background. The reel got an engagement of 30 million on Instagram. I believe that this quirky content is working for us and we are sticking to it.”
Adding on, Mehta said, “The campaign called ‘Vigil Aunty’ was rolled out on Instagram last year and it is my favourite campaign. It encouraged people across the country to practice safe banking habits. We looped in celebrities to take the campaign to another level. It went on WhatsApp, Josh, Instagram and many other similar platforms. We have been doing this campaign over the years and it is one of the clutter breaking campaigns in the finance space.”
Sharing more campaigns, Sachdev said, “Last year, On Women’s Day, we converted our stores into photo shoot setups and we featured those who modeled our products. More than 1200 women entered the store and they were displayed on our product’s page. The campaign drove a massive brand engagement with maximum sales.”
Continuing the discussion, Kumar said, “During the pandemic, we approached people teaching and making them aware of financial frauds and phishing. Moreover, we also tried making people aware of the cashless economy.”
Venkatraman mentioned that the Josh Alukkas campaign performed well across the Kerala market. It gained huge audience engagement and conversions when the campaign was active.
Quoting Dream 11’s campaign ‘Dimag Lagana Hai Toh Dream 11 pr lagao’ and taking the discussion forward, Gandhi mentioned why authenticity travels much more than great content.
Commenting on the same, Tahiliani, said, “Auto is a very passionate field and everything we create is drawn out of passion. We invested in Technical Guru Ji, which was very impactful for our audience because Technical Guru Ji himself is an authentic face in influencer marketing.”
Kumar said, “We look upon who we are targeting and we hire experts to understand and communicate with our audience to proliferate our reach and convey the right message to the targeted audience.”
Mentioning the brand’s success matrix, Mehta shared that authenticity was the core of the campaigns which gain authenticity and traction these days.
As for Sachdev, the brand campaign must target the audience based on the product and the targeted audience. She also believes that choosing the right influencer to market the product helps in meeting the brand objectives. Brands must study and research thoroughly the influencer they are investing in. This phenomenon can help brands in gaining substantial engagement, traffic and conversion.
As closing remarks, panellists mentioned some key pointers describing the future of the creator economy, including how AI will play a significant role in shaping the creator economy, how creators leveraging AI will boost the profitability scales, content standardisation will help brands in investing in right influencer and how creator economy will become a full-fledged profession for many.
HUL bags ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title at IDMA 2023
While Mondelez won the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title, Wavemaker was named ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:20 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was honoured with the ‘Best Advertiser on Mobile’ title at the e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) held in Mumbai on Thursday. The FMCG giant made it to the ‘Hall of Fame’ category for its insightful, impactful and inspiring digital marketing initiatives. HUL won 2 gold and 1 silver for their outstanding works.
Apart from HUL, Mondelez bagged the ‘Best Digital and Social Media Advertiser’ title and Wavemaker picked the ‘Best Digital, Social Media and Mobile Media Agency of the Year’ award in the ‘Hall of Fame’ category at the spectacular awards night. The dazzling awards night was attended by top industry heads and seasoned experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
The awards had eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories were further divided into several sub-categories.
The IDMA 2023 jury was chaired by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
The battleground for companies is talent not technology: Daniel Hulme, WPP
At e4m TechManch 2023, the globally renowned AI expert shed some light on the issue of ethics, complexities of technology and the vast potentialities of artificial intelligence
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:32 PM | 6 min read
Continuing on the lines of the talk he presented on the first day of exchange4media’s TechManch 2023, globally renowned AI expert, Daniel Hulme, CEO Satalia and Chief AI Officer, WPP gave his expert opinion on Brand Opportunities for Generative AI on Day 2.
“If you remember, yesterday I talked about automation. I talked about building systems that make decisions and then tomorrow they make the same decision and so. And that the definition of stupidity was doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different answer. By that definition, automation is stupid, but that doesn’t hold true with automation, as these technologies are incredibly valuable. They drive huge amounts of value in business,” said Hulme.
He went on to recap the different definitions of AI, and how they as well as technologies that can arguably come under the banner of artificial intelligence had evolved over the years, way back from the 60s and 70s.
He further spoke about how the increasing complexity of technologies and our understanding of them was also evident from the many different forms of AI that exist today from Large Language Models or Generative AI to Predictive AI to a host of other suites, tools, and applications that ran on and or provided AI models.
“Looking at AI through technology, looking at AI through definitions isn't very useful. And I argue that over the past 10 years I’ve seen new algorithms, new data computers that allowed us to do interesting things,” he said, going on to elucidate the various uses the new AI technologies, in addition to technologies that were commonly in use across agencies, creative studios and other media organizations over the world.
Hulme mentioned the now iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Cadbury Celebrations campaign which used AI capabilities to empower small town shops and stores to be able to boast at having a ‘celebrity endorsement.’ He also spoke about how Generative AI had the capacity to free up agency and media employees from mundane tasks, which required repetition rather than inspiration, so that they could concentrate on ideation and creation.
Indeed, Hulme went into ideas, products, services and even human enhancements, powered by AI and that seem like science fiction, but are in fact being worked on in research labs, test markets and board rooms even as this sentence is read.
Speaking further about the vast potentialities of AI, Hulme said, “One of the things that we're doing with one of the biggest brands in the world is that we take a large language model and we train that large language model on the data of the employee, the marketing employee, and then we use that digital twin as asking questions. If I put you on this project, will you work well? If I put you on this team, will you thrive?” The implications of that are self-evident.
Another, more munificent sounding, project is with Microsoft, where “we're enhancing use the people's ability to see ingredients and the content of goods, not just not just taking the words that are on a piece of product and trying to end repeating those words, but using generative AI to enrich that text to describe it in a way that's going to resonate with that person that is visually impaired. So this is where we can use AI to extend and expand our own capabilities,” said Hulme.
“So those are just some of the examples that we've used internally to operate more effectively and also how they can be used in some of our campaigns. And as I said, this is a really nice framework because it helps you understand how to navigate this complex world of safety and ethics,” he added.
However, Hulme also argued, admittedly controversially, that there's no such thing as AI ethics. “One of the differences between AI and human beings is that AIs don't create any intent. Human beings create the intent, whether their intention is to put the marketing content down multiple channels, to route your vehicles to maximize the number of deliveries or to allocate your workforce to maximize the well being of your workforce. You have an intent, and then you build a system to try to achieve that intent.”
He added, “Where that system goes wrong, maybe it's biased. For example, I would argue that it is a safety problem. It is not an ethics problem. Ethics is the study of right and wrong, and it's the intent that needs to get scrutinized from an ethical perspective.”
Hulme noted the faster you can adapt to a changing world the more intelligent you are an adaptation means you need to be able to innovate and so over the past several years, organizations have been embracing new organizational paradigms
“All of the tools to build AI are essentially free. They're open source. The battleground for companies is not technology. The battleground is talent. And that's actually one of the biggest challenges that organizations have is people leaving because they're not doing more interesting things. So once you have engaged with talent, you need to then create an organizational structure that enables that talent to thrive,” exhorted Hulme.
“We've got an opportunity in this industry to apply AI to completely optimize our operating model. We know these technologies are now phenomenal at understanding humans, their behaviors, and they're even very good at manipulating those behaviors to benefit,” he said, noting that is an incredibly powerful position to be in.
Hulme concluded, “I believe that this industry needs to make sure that we have the right guardrails, the right structures in place to mitigate the accumulation of wealth and control with a small number of people. So on that note, I'm going to remind you all it's not good enough just to have a strong profitable business. You need to have a purpose. If you don't have a strong purpose, you're not going to attract customers, you're not going to attract clients, and you're not going to attract talent.”
Digital Refresh Networks wins digital mandate for HeidelbergCement India
HeidelbergCement India. It is part of Heidelberg Materials
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:14 PM | 1 min read
Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), a content solutions agency, has secured the digital mandate for HeidelbergCement India. It is part of Heidelberg Materials.
“The collaboration marks an exciting milestone as DRN undertakes comprehensive content solutions mandate across social, influence, search and media initiatives. This strategic alliance aims to enhance the brand's overall presence and reinforce its position as an industry pioneer. The Delhi branch of Digital Refresh Networks will handle and manage the account’s creative communication,” read a press statement.
Talking about this collaboration, the MD of HeidelbergCement India, Joydeep Mukherjee said, “DRN has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our brand guidelines and aptly addressed our market positioning concerns. Their pitch impressed us by meeting our creative requirements and paving the way for promising outcomes. By aligning our creative and media efforts, we anticipate to gain a competitive edge in the markets."
Barin Mukherjee, CEO of Digital Refresh Networks, envisions a promising future for this partnership. He said that "We are honored to collaborate with HeidelbergCement India and are looking forward to create the right messaging and look at communication which resonates with local markets. Our team is all set to create digital experiences with influencers and individual homeowners and drive consideration for the brand. We are all set to together achieve unprecedented success together."
47% of Bharat comes from the metro cities: Jani Pasha, Lokal
Lokal’s CEO & Founder Jani Pasha delved into the unique characteristics of the Bharat populace and their buying patterns at e4m TechManch 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
In a session around accelerating brand growth in real Bharat at TechManch 2023 organised by exchange4media, Lokal’s CEO & Founder Jani Pasha delved into the unique characteristics of Bharat users and their buying patterns. He also explored how these users differ from their urban counterparts, and why it is so important for businesses to understand their needs and preferences.
Pasha started the session by sharing that India has the second-largest internet user base in the world. “These internet users are further divided into two categories. One that is comfortable with consuming English content and the other are the Bharat audience who are comfortable with native languages,” he said.
Bharat users as a segment are on the rise. In 2021, the Indic language user reached 536 million, clocking a CAGR of 18%.
Pasha went on to bust some myths as well, around the Bharat audience. The perception that people have that says ‘rural India represents Bharat users’, is wrong. Pasha shared that while 53% Bharat users do live in non-metros, a whopping 47% come from the metro cities.
Another myth is that ‘Bharat doesn’t spend online’. Sharing an example of gadget purchase, Pasha mentioned that 46% of Bharat audience purchased gadgets online in 2021. “While it may not be a big number, we are seeing promising progress in this area,” he said.
The perception that ‘offline still rules Bharat’ is yet another myth that Pasha pointed out. He shared some data points highlighting how Bharat stays up to date with latest information – social media (39%), digital content (20%), TV (19%), family and friends (13%), print (6%) and radio (3%).
The Bharat audience is also not conservative towards payments and investments, as is generally perceived. 56% go heavy on UPI, 49% on mobile wallets, 44% on mobile banking and all of this is on the rise.
While the trend says one thing, translating sales out of this huge Bharat audience still remains a pain point for a lot of brands. The key here then lies to figure out how Bharat is purchasing.
Pasha shared that local language digital content is more likely to reach and grab user attention. 90% of all video consumption happens in the local language, he highlighted. 88% are more likely to respond to digital ads in the local language and 70% find them relatable and reliable.
A few brands have actually cracked the code.
Pasha shared that Zomato claims to deliver 150,000 orders a month via regional apps. Meesho’s Hindi language has seen a high adoption rate of 20% and with vernacular language, cumulative reach for IPL live broadcast stood at 451 million unique audience.
Along with ways to build awareness, the trust factor also plays an important role, Pasha added. “For a new brand, entering a new category, it is important for them to be nurtured in a way that they get the trust cycle accelerated,” he said.
‘Our mission centres on transforming the world through digital experiences’
Adobe India Best of Summit 2023 witnessed power-packed speaker sessions and panels, discussing experience-led growth and generative AI
By Anjana Naskar | Aug 10, 2023 1:20 PM | 6 min read
Generative AI has emerged as a catalyst for experience-led growth, revolutionising the way industries approach customer engagement and innovation. This synergy between artificial intelligence and user experience has paved the way for personalised, dynamic interactions that drive business growth while redefining the boundaries of customer-centric strategies.
The imprint of Adobe's contributions on the global stage is undeniable — from pioneering the concept of desktop publishing to trailblazing the expansive domain of visual creativity and imagination, Adobe has been at the forefront of innovation. Adobe’s famed Photoshop is a household name today, synonymous with editing photographs, while its pivotal role in sculpting the landscape of documents and electronic data remains an inventive triumph. Adobe had also spearheaded advancements in the gaming industry and solidified its position as a leader with its cutting-edge MarTech platform. This trajectory continued, and Adobe played a key role in defining the landscape of SaaS. More recently, Adobe introduced innovative concepts like Gen AI and Firefly.
Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India commenced the Adobe India Best of Summit 2023 – Mumbai edition that witnessed some insightful and power-packed speaker sessions and panels. The speakers delved into the evolving prospect of generative AI and its role in fostering experience-led growth.
“40 years of innovation and 25 glorious years in India—I'm super proud of it. The accomplishments embody the driving force behind Adobe—our partnerships, and the dedication of every individual in this country. Reflecting on Adobe's journey, I was just 14 years old during its inception and now, 40 years later, Adobe's essence remains at the heart of this remarkable company. In today's world, more than ever, customers seek to engage with companies that share their ambitious values and principles. Trust is cultivated in those companies that believe in reciprocating trust. This sentiment has been the guiding light for Adobe over the last two years,” affirmed Mohapatra.
She also discussed three key pillars: ‘Adobe for All’ emphasizing diversity, ‘Creativity for All’ underscoring the importance of creativity as a skill, and ‘Technology to Transform’ highlighting the importance of understanding the societal impact of innovations. The talk encompassed how digital integration is reshaping life, content creation's surge, hybrid work models, and the role of AI in enhancing human ingenuity rather than replacing it.
Elaborating on Adobe’s mission, she further shared, “Our mission centres on transforming the world through digital experiences. This transformation isn't restricted to students, end-users, organisations, or governments—it encompasses them all. Our ultimate goal is to revolutionise experiences through digital innovation, a sentiment echoed by the burgeoning discourse around data empowerment. I am grateful to numerous banks, insurance companies, and educational institutions that collaborate with us to adopt digital to change the world of experience for people.”
Mohapatra shared that Adobe initiates experiences with the motive of imagination and idea expression. She further said, “How are these ideas nurtured in organizations? This is where tools aiding imagination and idea creation come in.” She also underlined Adobe’s heavy investment in content in terms of AI and confirms that the brand will continue to do so in the future. She believes that when addressing the challenge of achieving growth in today's world, experience is the defining factor as it parallels customer engagement and activities. “In our pursuit of growth, we consider how we architect and establish the foundational principles to support experience. The initial steps involve generating ideas and offering an environment that encourages innovation. The subsequent phase entails crafting content and data, followed by the imaginative aspects.”
Shedding light on the significance of data, Mohapatra emphasised on its role in generating insights from collected information. She went on to give emphasis to the integration of data architecture and analytics, powering Adobe's product suite, particularly the Adobe Experience Cloud for enhancing customer experiences. It extended to customer engagement, product-led growth, the convergence of product and customer analytics, and the integration of AI, specifically Adobe Sensei, enabling scaling and innovation across their product development framework.
Reflecting on the kind of architecture that Adobe is building, Mohapatra shared some statistics highlighting its impact. “The Real-Time Customer Data Platform (RTCDP) generates around 600 billion predictive insights annually. Approximately 30 million audience activations occur daily, illustrating the depth of touchpoints. This convergence drives the world towards a significant Digital transformation. Amidst these developments, Adobe remains at the forefront, embracing AI and gen AI, ensuring a progressive journey into the Digital future.”
Venu Juvvala, Country Leader - Digital Experience, Adobe India moderated an insightful keynote panel discussion on experience-led growth and the impact of Digital transformation. On the panel were Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda, and Sathish Gopalaiah, President Consulting, Deloitte South Asia. The discussion highlighted the potential of Gen AI in enabling compliance and enhancing customer experiences across industries. The role of Gen AI in aiding complex decision-making and its importance in navigating regulatory frameworks were addressed.
Speaking about generative AI, Juvvala shared, “Gen AI can greatly benefit and transform industries by ensuring compliance, enhancing personalised customer experiences and driving growth. By leveraging technology, we can synthesize vast amounts of data, navigate compliance, and provide valuable insights to both customers and internal stakeholders, ultimately creating a more efficient and customer-centric ecosystem. This aligns with Adobe's perspective that Gen AI acts as a co-pilot, improving our performance without replacing human roles but rather augmenting our intelligence.”
While delivering the keynote address at the summit, Gowthamram Nallan, Manager, Solution Consulting, Adobe discussed Adobe's focus on Experience and Growth, highlighting the importance of personalization, and how Adobe introduced the concept of Adobe Sensei GenAI services that assist in various aspects of marketing, from content creation to campaign planning, leveraging AI's insights and efficiency. The session showcased advancements like Adobe Mix Modeler, Product Manager, and quantum content supply chain solutions, along with a glimpse of Adobe Sensei GenAI's potential to transform marketing strategies.
The summit also saw a fire-side chat between Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation, and Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & Managing Director, Adobe India. They discussed the role of innovation in transforming India into a technologically empowered society. Gupta also highlighted the importance of innovation at scale, addressing diverse languages and needs, and integrating technology to solve complex problems for citizens. And shared insights from his role in BJP's digital campaign, highlighting the power of data analytics and personalized messaging for successful political campaigns.
Ad frauds in India close to Rs 5000 cr: Himanshu Nagrecha, TrafficGuard
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard, shed light on digital ad malpractices in the form of bots, click farms, domain spoofing, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 12:49 PM | 3 min read
At the exchange4media TechManch 2023, advertisers, agencies and experts came together to speak about the evolving role of technology and creativity in the field of advertising. Ad fraud, one of the most pressing issues in advertising and marketing, was addressed in a keynote speech titled 'Ad Fraud Unmasked: The Invisible Threat of Digital Advertising' by Himanshu Nagrecha, VP of Customer Growth, India & South Asia, TrafficGuard.
Speaking about the growing digital spends in India, Nagrecha said, “To understand the scale of ad fraud, we first need to understand the scale of digital advertising. So by the end of 2023, digital advertising will be almost half of all the ad spends in India, which means we are talking of numbers of about Rs 51,000 crore annually that will be spent on digital advertising. Of this, there are estimates that close to about 10 per cent of the budget is wasted on invalid traffic and ad fraud, which means the size of ad fraud in India is close to about Rs 5000 crores.”
Talking about the waste of money, while shooting in the dark, he said, “TrafficGuard has worked with advertisers in India, and globally. We have seen that ad fraud is pretty much visible across all the different digital media channels. We have seen close to about 12 percent of spending are wasted on invalid traffic or ad fraud close to about 47 percent of installs are invalid or attributed to the wrong source because of the ad frauds and about 23 percent of conversions are invalid due to misattributions. We see it is across all the channels that we are with that advertisers or marketers deploy.”
He explained that ad fraud on the other hand is a kind of invalid traffic that is mostly driven intentionally to harm your campaign objectives. It is driven for the financial gains by the partner's.
Nagrecha also explained the types of ad fraud, he said, “Most of us are familiar with the kind of ad frauds but still some of them are very prevalent and are popular ones like location fraud, bots, malwarees, click farm, domain spoofing, ad stacking, cookie stuffing, incentivize ad.”
Talking on how Traffic Guard is helping and growing, he said, “We have spent more than six years developing digital measurement advertising solutions as well as fraud mitigation solutions. We are a listed company listed on the Australian stock exchanges. More than half of our team comprises of Google Certified ads partner as well as the cloud partner and on a monthly basis we measure close to about 100 billion-plus transactions/ Transactions here means the digital currency of impression click installs or any other conversion that in Market here would want us to measure and verify for them.”
