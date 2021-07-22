Efficacy Worldwide bags marcom mandate for electric vehicle company EeVe India

Marketing agency, Efficacy Worldwide an Integrated marketing communication agency has bagged the mandate for complete communication services of EeVe India, an Electric vehicle company.

Efficacy Worldwide will manage integrated services for EeVe India a new venture of Bharat’s Group where all the marketing services will be offered under one roof, with a single point contact project management model. The responsibilities of the agency will include Creative Communication, Media (Traditional and Digital) Social Media Management and Performance marketing.

An electric two-wheeler manufacturing start-up, Bhubaneswar-based EeVe India is striving towards bringing a balance between high-end technology and ecological health of the world at the same time. Using state of the art technology, EeVe India products are designed keeping in mind the pain points of the Indian two wheeler users.

“We are extremely happy to partner with Efficacy Worldwide as our marketing communication agency as their inhouse digital capabilities will help us build awareness for EeVe India much faster. With the growing consciousness among the Indian consumer about ecological sustainability and environment protection, we see a lot of changes taking place in the electric automobile market in the country in the times to come. This association provides Efficacy Worldwide with an opportunity to establish EeVe India as the market leader in the two-wheeler Electric automobile category, a status it is truly worthy of,” said Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-founder & Director, EeVe India.

“With our unique offering that cuts down the time and resources a client has to spend on managing its various marketing functions, we plan to launch EeVe India, one of the largest brand in the electric two-wheeler category, as most cost effective but extremely premium brand for the consumer. At the same time, we will also help EeVe India to cash in on the popularity it has already gained because of offering utility, style, simplicity and comfort in one package,” said Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide.

Gurgaon-headquartered Efficacy Worldwide brings technology integration to advertising by having its own SSP, DSP and the exchange to manage digital advertising for various brands in the most economical way. It has unparalleled capabilities in deliveries of programmatic and performance campaigns.

