Anshuman Chakravarty joins Somani Ceramics as Head of Marketing & Communications

Mullen Lintas has appointed Ram Jayaraman of Meta as the new Chief Creative Officer (CCO).

Ram Jayaraman, better known as Ram Cobain, joins Mullen Lintas from Meta’s Creative Shop, where he was a Creative Strategist for over six years. His time at Meta has been creatively rich and full of learning across all its platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Ram will report to Subbu, as he takes on the role previously held by Garima Khandelwal. Garima has decided to move on and will be announcing her next move shortly.

With over 22 years of experience in the industry, Jayaraman is a renowned and celebrated creative leader who has worked with some of the world's leading brands. Prior to Meta, Ram spent over 15 years at leading agencies such as Wunderman Thompson and Grey Worldwide, playing leadership roles in Creative and working on a diverse set of brands like Pepsi, Dell, Unilever, Nestle, GSK, ESPN Star Sports, 3M, Sony, Hero, ITC, Britannia, Fortis, and Set MAX, amongst others.

Commenting on Ram’s appointment, S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO – India & Chief Strategy Officer – APAC MullenLowe Group said, “In our fierce quest to become a digital-first brand building company, we wanted to place some bold bets on the kind of creative leader who could come on board to lead our decisive agenda at Mullen Lintas. In Ram, we found a partner whose idea of technology for humanity – how humans will interact with experiences that span a multitude of devices and senses, and the creative possibilities those lend in the fiery cauldron of quantum or fifth paradigm of marketing impressed us the most. He is irrefutably curious about life in all of its aspects and is excited to take on new and formidable challenges as we strive to bring innovative solutions to our client’s business problems of all kinds.

We also want to take this opportunity to thank Garima Khandelwal, the founding member of Mullen Lintas for her amazing contribution over the years in making the agency one of the top 10. We wish her the very best in the world for her future endeavours.”

Excited about the new role, Ram Jayaraman said, "I believe technology is a new canvas to tell old human truths and stories. And that creativity today is shape-shifting; it looks different depending on the medium it talks through. With the explosion of surfaces and opportunities to collaborate with external talent, there has never been a better time to be a creative professional. After Meta, along with the kind of work I’d want to do, I was very clear about the kind of people I’d want to work with. At Mullen Lintas, I found a kindred bunch who are unfettered by legacy, excited only by the laurels yet to be earned. Hari and I’ve partnered extremely well in the past, and in Subbu, I see much to learn from in the future. Having worked deeply across the traditional and the tech-driven, I’m excited to bring my experience and my best to our teams and bold clients."