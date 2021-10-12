Orient Electric’s Marketing Head Anshuman Chakravarty joins Usha International

He moves on after a stint of 7.5 years

Neeta Nair
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 8:01 AM
Anshuman Chakravarty

Anshuman Chakravarty, who was the Head of Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications at consumer electronics brand Orient Electric, has quit the company after a stint of 7.5 years, highly placed sources have told exchange4media. He has now joined rival Usha International as Vice President, Marketing for the Home Appliances Business. 

Chakravarty will be reporting to Krishna Shriram who is the Executive Chairman of Usha International and will be based out of Gurugram, sources say. He has over 20 years of experience in the marketing industry and was responsible for Orient Electric’s brand re-launch, unifying the businesses of fans, home appliances and lighting under one umbrella brand of Orient Electric and the marketing related activities of the company. 

Usha International is in the fast moving consumer durables space and makes products like fans, sewing machines, home appliances and power products. It is a manufacturing, sales and marketing organisation with a pan India footprint and an all India retail presence with 60 company showrooms and logistics supported by 33 warehouses.  

