Omnicom takes home Mercedes-Benz's marketing communication mandate

Omnicom's newly-formed 'Team X' will handle the cross-divisional responsibility for the automotive brand's units in 40 global markets

Omnicom has won the global marketing communication mandate of automobile major Mercedes-Benz, say reports. The account for the same mandate was with Publicis earlier.

The German automotive luxury brand has merged its communications and marketing departments and is now looking to rejig its agency positioning by handing over the mandate to a new agency unit 'Team X' from Omnicom.

The unit will function under the new name from January 2022 handling cross-divisional responsibility for the automotive brand's units in 40 global markets.

