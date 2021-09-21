Omnicom takes home Mercedes-Benz's marketing communication mandate

Omnicom's newly-formed 'Team X' will handle the cross-divisional responsibility for the automotive brand's units in 40 global markets

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 11:26 AM
mercedes

Omnicom has won the global marketing communication mandate of automobile major Mercedes-Benz, say reports. The account for the same mandate was with Publicis earlier.

The German automotive luxury brand has merged its communications and marketing departments and is now looking to rejig its agency positioning by handing over the mandate to a new agency unit 'Team X' from Omnicom.

The unit will function under the new name from January 2022 handling cross-divisional responsibility for the automotive brand's units in 40 global markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mercedes benz Omnicom Marketing communications Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki reiterates brand promise of fuel efficiency in new campaign
25 minutes ago

Shradha agarwal

‘Branding helps in driving primary sales’
4 hours ago

e4m - Taboola roundtable

'Adapting to changed consumer purchase pattern will be the key this festive season'
4 hours ago