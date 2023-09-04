Progressive boards: The importance of Marcom professionals
Guest Column: Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PwC, writes on how Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what makes them tick
A colleague recently told me that while she was invited to the board of a company because of her experience in managing the P&L of the PR agency that she led, it was her skills in reputation management, crisis handling and brand building that the board extensively used and valued. As a communications professional, she was able to bring her unique perspective to the boardroom. There were, in any case, many on the board who were adept at reading and interpreting the company financials, probably a shade better than her!
Progressive boards today appreciate the significance of diversity of thought for long-term growth. While revenue generation and long-term sustainable growth remain paramount, these boards recognise that brand reputation is the most valued asset of an organisation – and one that definitely impacts business growth. Discussions on market understanding, the customer, competition, stakeholder expectations, community engagement, effective use of digital marketing at various legs of the customer journey, crisis handling – all of these as key components of brand strategy, are under focus. Given the intense competition for talent in today’s world, the need to build a powerful narrative that resonates with employees as well as external stakeholders is also critical. Marketing and communications (Marcom) professionals who have a successful track record of managing these aspects are best placed to add this value.
Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what will make them tick. They can view board discussions from the lens of how they may be perceived internally and externally and contribute this perspective. Having managed several crisis situations, their practical guidance on navigating sensitive issues serves as a valuable asset. Besides, their experience in change management, brand management, consistent messaging and nurturing external relationships can help the organisation build trust among all stakeholders.
Yet, surprisingly, Marcom continues to be considered a support function, one which looks at the soft aspects of branding or communication. Moreover, the common perception is that anyone with language skills can perform such a role, and that designing and assessing strategic campaigns is common sense. But is it? From research to data analytics and insights and from targeting strategy and promotion to impact measurement – there is a lot that goes into creating brand awareness, getting advocates, attracting and retaining talent, and building a reputation.
What will it take for Marcom professionals to make it as independent directors of boards? With 1,200 potential vacancies expected to open up for independent directors across listed companies in India in the next financial year, this could be a talent pool that can be tapped.
However, for this to happen, Marcom professionals first need to have the desire to take up board positions and then start preparing themselves for these roles. It should be looked at as career progression and not just a post-retirement option. Naturally, a Marcom professional that has invested in building their own brand has an advantage. Speaker opportunities, sharing one’s point of view on networking platforms and industry forums are some ways of spotlighting one’s area of expertise.
Then comes the need to hone one’s business acumen and showcase to the board how one’s strategies and insights have helped achieve business priorities, drive organisational growth and helped move the needle on brand building or reputation management. Additionally, knowledge of corporate governance and some amount of financial acumen would also stand one in good stead.
That said, this is an uphill task and Marcom professionals are likely to encounter challenges as they seek to make the shift to the board. What is needed, then, is a mindset change – first, among Marcom professionals, who should start to position themselves as experts who can provide a much-needed outside-in perspective; and second, among boards, who today are missing out on a vital perspective that can enable them to make more informed decisions.
ZEBEDEE appoints Raptor PR as global agency of record
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Raptor PR - the specialist B2B emerging technology PR agency for the global video games industry - today announced that ZEBEDEE, the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments with over USD $50M of funding, has appointed Raptor PR as its global PR agency of record.
Founded in 2019, ZEBEDEE is a fast-growth fintech and technology company with over 65 staff across the globe. Its mission is to make trading Bitcoin quick, simple and accessible. Its disruptive products include the ZEBEDEE API, which empowers developers and platforms, such as mobile games and social media platforms, to conduct global transactions instantaneously.
ZEBEDEE has also launched its own app called ZBD that enables mobile game players to earn while they play and developers to improve engagement and retention through rewards. Users can also earn Bitcoin through surveys, as well as interactions through a new social media platform built on Nostr. Earnings can be kept as Bitcoin or be traded for gift cards on Steam, Amazon and many more stores.
Raptor PR will be helping to build ZEBEDEE’s communications architecture and multiple narratives, delivering a high impact, data-driven campaigns to get the message out on ZEBEDEE’s significant ambitions and core value proposition across industry verticals like business, games industry, web3, fintech and consumer channels.
Rana Rahman, Founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented, “ZEBEDEE is a best-in-class representation of how emerging web3 technology can have practical, meaningful applications for both businesses and consumers that are actually useful, not just bluster. ZEBEDEE’s vision is vast; they are poised to empower industries such as the video games sector and social media, and Raptor PR is delighted to be entrusted with sharing this vision with the world.”
Kaizzen begins operations in MENA region with Dubai office
Dipankar Zalpuri has been appointed as President-MENA
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen has announced its expansion into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a new office in Dubai.
This strategic move aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated and result-oriented PR and digital marketing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various sectors.
As part of its MENA expansion, Kaizzen has named Dipankar Zalpuri as the President of the MENA region.
As a seasoned professional, he brings over 18 years of experience in Communications to the position. His expertise spans Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Public Relations, and Events Consulting and Execution. Having served thousands of clients with varied mandates across different geographies, he is well-prepared to deliver custom PR and Digital Marketing solutions for best-of-the-breed international brands as well as fast-growing startups.
Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen, expressed enthusiasm about the company's latest endeavor, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as we extend our footprint into the MENA market. The Middle East and North Africa region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth. Dubai is a gateway to MENA and GCC region, which makes this a strategic decision to expand Kaizzen’s global ambitions. With our expertise in crafting compelling narratives and our commitment to delivering tangible results, we look forward to helping businesses in the region connect with their audiences in meaningful ways."
Nikhil Pavithran, Group President, Kaizzen, “Our goal is to not only provide clients with world-class communication strategies but also to become an integral part of the region's business landscape. With the support of our talented team and our commitment to innovation, I am confident that we will create impactful and transformative campaigns for our clients."
Zalpuri expressed his excitement about leading Kaizzen's operations in the MENA region, stating, " I believe that MENA is a region that values innovation, building relationships, and entrepreneurship. I am determined to make a substantial positive impact in this region with this prestigious mandate. This confidence comes from the backing of passionate hard-work and exceptional dedication to deliver successful client campaigns that is encoded in the DNA of this remarkable organization, right from the top. With the support of a vastly talented team, we will take forward the Kaizzen narrative of boosting businesses by creating appealing brand stories through comprehensive 360-degree communication strategies. Well, the way to get started is quit talking and begin doing.”
ON PURPOSE appointed Elsevier’s communications consultant in India
ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has announced its recent appointment by Elsevier as the agency on record in managing the company’s strategic communications objectives following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process.
With this win, ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India to help researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. As an industry leader in academic publishing and research solutions, Elsevier has been a trusted partner in India for nearly three decades, fostering scientific and healthcare excellence in the nation.
Regarding the partnership, Shivani Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with an organisation working to advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Through our work, we’ve realised how communications can, and must, play a bigger role in bridging societal inequality. Working with Elsevier takes us closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
"We are excited to be collaborating with ON PURPOSE to help grow Elsevier’s brand awareness and reputation in India amongst the research and health communities as well as policy makers. The team has collectively demonstrated a strategic understanding of our business and operating environment, and we look forward to co-creating effective communications approaches to achieve our communications objectives in India", said Jason Chan, Communications Director, Asia Pacifc, Elsevier.
Media Corridors secures Public Relations mandate of Satyukt Analytics
Satyukt Analytics specializes in satellite-based precision agriculture solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 5:34 PM | 2 min read
Media Corridors, a public relations firm, has announced that it has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics, a company specializing in Satellite-based Precision Agriculture solutions. This partnership is set to propel both companies to new heights in their respective fields.
Satyukt Analytics has been revolutionizing the agriculture industry with its state-of-the-art satellite-based precision farming technologies. By leveraging advanced satellite imagery and data analytics, Satyukt Analytics empowers farmers with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions about their crops, irrigation, and resource management. Their innovative solutions have been instrumental in increasing agricultural productivity, sustainability, and efficiency across the globe.
Media Corridors, known for its expertise in strategic communication and media relations, has been chosen as the ideal partner to amplify Satyukt Analytics' unique offerings and contribute to its market leadership. With a proven track record in driving impactful PR campaigns for technology and agriculture companies.
"We are excited about partnering with Media Corridors for our PR initiatives," said Dr. Sat Kumar, Co-founder of Satyukt Analytics. "Their proven expertise and deep understanding of the technology and experience of handling agriculture industries clients make them the ideal partner to help us communicate the value and impact of our precision farming solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will enhance our brand visibility and drive greater adoption of our technologies among farmers and agricultural stakeholders."
"We are thrilled to be entrusted with the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics," said Ms. Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO of Media Corridors. "Satyukt Analytics is at the forefront of innovation in precision agriculture, and we are excited to work closely with their team to communicate their vision, achievements, and contributions to the agriculture industry. Our team is committed to helping Satyukt Analytics create a strong and positive brand image, enhance its thought leadership, and expand its reach globally."
As part of the collaboration, Media Corridors will develop and execute comprehensive PR strategies, media outreach programs, and thought leadership initiatives to showcase Satyukt Analytics’ breakthrough technologies and their impact on modern agriculture.
Sunil Lulla named Chairman of Astrum Reputation Advisory
Lulla will help in building Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C-suite
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:56 AM | 1 min read
Astrum, India's first science-based specialist Reputation Management advisory, has announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its chairman.
Lulla will play a vital role in strengthening Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C Suite.
Astrum's Founding Managing Partner, Ashwani Singla, stated, "For over two decades that I have known and worked with Sunil, I have admired how he combines strategic clarity with execution excellence to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Our clients and colleagues will benefit from his sage counsel and proven acumen.”
“The impact of Reputation, Risk and Regulation on business is a major pre-occupation of the C Suite and more so today; I am delighted to be a part of a team that has an enviable track record of helping CXOs successfully negotiate this landscape,” said Lulla.
He further said,” Ashwani has played a major role in professionalising the Indian Public Relations landscape and now by putting ‘data and digital’ at the heart of Astrum, he is pioneering the next progression of public relations and public affairs; I am excited to contribute to this journey.”
Value 360 Communications bags PR mandate of Digikore Studios
The partnership is aims to strategically enhance Digikore Studios' brand visibility, reputation, and market presence within the competitive Visual Effects (VFX) industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 2:29 PM | 2 min read
Adfactors PR launches Adfactors PR Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship
Adfactors PR will provide two annual, full-tuition scholarships at US$ 2500 for students enrolled at the School of COmmunications & REputation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
In partnership with the Future Communications Foundation (FCF), Adfactors PR is launching the Adfactors PR Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship.
Adfactors PR will provide two annual, full-tuition scholarships at US$ 2500 for students enrolled at the School of COmmunications & REputation (SCoRe), India. Each scholarship is worth the equivalent of the program’s full 10-month tuition. The two inaugural FCF Scholarships will be awarded at the World Public Relations Forum, meeting this year at the Public Relations and Corporate Communications India Summit, in Chennai, India, on September 23rd.
The 2023 scholarship theme is “Sustainability Communication — Addressing the Challenges.” Students are asked to create a brief for a mock campaign emphasising communication strategies that address the Waste management issue in India. The aim of the FCF Scholarship is to think creatively about sustainability as an environmental issue of major concern, as well as how to circulate important ideas using low-cost and limited means in their local community.
“As a market-leading firm it is our endeavour to support the learning and development of PR professionals including young aspirants who are entering the profession, “said Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal. “Sustainability principles are the foundation of sustainable business and an integral part of corporate reputation. Our scholarships in partnership with The PR Trust and SCoRe is a small step in this direction.”
"We are excited to offer the Adfactors FCF Scholarship at SCoRe and are thankful to Adfactors PR for providing it,” said Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation (SCoRe). “It will support some outstanding students of PR who have the potential to be the future leaders of Public Relations. These youngsters are the key to a sustainable future. This is why we are keen to recognise and reward full scholarship and mentorship to two students who demonstrate the acumen to use reputation science to create it.”
“Sustainability is one of the most pressing topics in today’s society,” added Allard W. van Veen, Founder of The PR Trust, the 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that administers the Future Communicators Foundation. “I firmly believe that PR professionals can play a more prominent role in promoting sustainability. We hope that the scholarship will help to develop students’ social conscience and encourage them to make an impact, in terms of promoting a fair and sustainable world.”
