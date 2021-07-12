For most communication professionals today, it has become important to have at least a basic understanding of digital marketing. A year back, on-ground outreach opportunities like events, roadshows, etc., were still possible. However, since the onset of the pandemic and with most of these activities having gone virtual, the importance of this skill has only increased. In keeping with this trend, communication teams have started arming themselves with focused digital marketing resources. When scouting for such talent, the question that then becomes important for these teams is - How do we identify a good digital resource? What criteria do we rely on to filter the résumés of digital marketers, many of whom will be flashing impressive certificates from virtual training programmes? Here are a few pointers I’d like to share:

Hiring for key skills: Firstly, it’s useful to acknowledge the fact that one is looking for a ‘team member’ and not a ‘one-man army’. I often come across JDs seeking digital professionals with a dizzying range of skills – from technical skills (coding, graphic design, HTML) to creative thinking (innovation and ideation), and from digital expertise (SEO, SEM, paid media, social media ) and analytics (Adobe, Google) to ORM (social listening, crisis and reputation) and CRM (retention and loyalty). It is very rare for one person to possess so many competencies. Therefore, it’s best to identify the digital priorities of the organisation and look to fill those gaps. If a candidate brings more skills to the table, that’s an added bonus!

The know-it-all syndrome: This is my favourite point – always watch out for the ones who claim to know everything. More often than not, when you start peeling the onion, their knowledge gaps are exposed. During interviews, I am more at ease when the candidate admits to not know something but shows keen interest in learning about it. When it comes to digital knowledge, I feel that it’s all right if one is not up to date with a particular aspect. Things change fast, and one needs to upskill oneself regularly as tech tends to become obsolete very fast. Therefore, you need someone who is willing to learn and unlearn.

Digital marketing jargon: How many times have you come across a person who spews jargon to impress? Based on my experience, this jargon is usually a camouflage for lack of knowledge and experience. Professionals who know their job and are confident will never hesitate to share their understanding of a subject in clear and simple English. As Albert Einstein put it, “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

The “marketing” in digital marketing: Digital is a means to an end. If you come across someone who understands the basics of the marketing funnel and knows how to apply their digital knowledge to it, that person could be a good hire. You need someone who can break down complex business briefs into marketing objectives and expected outcomes for the team to start thinking of the digital outreach possibilities. Having sound fundamentals of brand management and marketing is key to laying down an effective digital plan.

Inherent passion: There are some skills you acquire and some that you possess inherently. Try to find someone who is passionate about everything digital. This passion will show when you start talking to them. Such a person will keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, come up with innovative ideas, not be afraid to experiment and enjoy taking up challenging projects. You can be sure you’ve found the right resource when it’s the work they do that drives and energises them!

To sum up, look for the right combination of attitude and aptitude. If the team members have this, the leader will have strong wings that enable the team to soar!

