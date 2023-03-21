We have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter: Nandini Chatterjee

A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

Today we have Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are your thoughts about the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality? This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.

I have always believed in the African proverb which says, if you educate a girl, you educate a nation. While there is a lot more to be done in terms of access to tech for women and its role in bridging inequalities, I would like to focus on what we are doing at PwC - focusing on Women in Tech. We truly believe that Tech is changing the world. It is important to cultivate an inclusive tech world where all women have a role to play. We’re investing deeply in upskilling our talent. We are hiring stand-out technologists from every background to build products and technology-enabled services that will help redefine our firm and the industry. We are committed to achieving tech equity in our firm and empowering our women to help drive real change.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?

While in the past the comms function was perhaps perceived as a ‘softer’ profession, increasingly it is more aligned with business objectives and the leadership agenda. Having women steering communications in an organisation, bringing their unique insights to building the brand and a definite appreciation of their collaborative leadership style, is a positive indicator of the evolving ecosystem.

Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?

With greater scrutiny and with ESG, etc. becoming mainstream, the emphasis on more women's participation/ presence in the boardroom is likely to see an uptick. My only concern is that this transition should not be owing to tokenism, or because it is a ‘good to do’. Irrespective of gender, both men and women need to reach the boardroom by sheer merit.

Having said that, since women had not had it easy for decades, bridging the gap to bring fair play and equal opportunities to women may mean facilitating the foray for women a little more than what would be required for men. Also, we should bear in mind that how far a woman reaches in her career is not based on her competence alone. Most women have to navigate various social and physiological milestones which require them to rethink their priorities at various intervals and this may also mean their taking career breaks. There are many more troughs and crests in a woman's career than in a man’s.

Many organisations are going the extra mile to create sponsorship/ mentorship opportunities for women, bringing them up to speed with what they may have missed on the career front owing to priority shifts, etc. These efforts will be the benchmark for fit-for-future organisations and responsible businesses that walk the talk on diversity and inclusion and truly want their women to perform to their true potential, as much as they want their men to succeed.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?



The last two decades at PwC enabled me to work like an entrepreneur. This opportunity to have a large PwC canvas for me to work on was indeed very gratifying. I was given the space to dream and the empowerment to go for it. The overall ecosystem at PwC India has been very inspiring. I have been blessed to have had many competent, empathetic leaders to report to in my over three decades of career span, who mentored and helped me grow. I owe a lot to all of them and continue to be well-connected with all.

Your message to future leaders?

Three important things:

1. Think big and think digital

2. Take risks and try new things. It is important to stay curious and adaptable, and always be willing to learn and grow



3. Think for your team

Apart from this, it is also equally important to understand the business objectives of your organisation/ client - we have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter. Going forward, human connection is going to be of utmost importance - ensure that you meet more people and forge bonds.

