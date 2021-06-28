e4m Health Communication Conference 2021 and Health Marcom Awards today

The conference will shed light on marketing, communications and brand empathy in the time of Covid crisis

The second edition of the e4m Health Communication Conference commences today on 28th June Monday 4 pm onwards. The aim of the conference is to bring together the stalwarts and thought leaders of the health and wellness sector on one platform.

The pandemic has made us rethink our relationships with people, organisations and brands. It has also made us question the trust we repose and where.

Social distancing has redefined the importance of relationships, family and human connections and made us realise what makes us human. It has also raised many concerns and uncertainties.

Given such complexities in the world today, how can marketers create meaningful connections and relevant content in a time of crisis? The answer lies in a key human ability, the ability to connect through empathy. This marks the theme for today's conference: "Marketing, Communications & Brand Empathy In The Time of A Pandemic."

In today's conference, we bring to you our eminent thought leaders who will deliberate on these points. Our line up of august experts include Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health; Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard, Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex, Darshana Shah, Senior Vice President Marketing, Aditya Birla Health Insurance; Sabrina Prince, EVP & Group Management Director, FCB Health Global; Dr. Bhavana Gautam,; Dr. Vispi Jokhi, CEO, Masina Hospital; Piali Dasgupta, Senior VP- Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities; Nitiz Murdia, Co-Founder & Director, Indira IVF; and Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group.

The conference will be followed by the e4m Health Marcom Awards.

