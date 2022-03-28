Dhinchaak renamed as Goldmines Movies

The programming, scheduling and placement of the channels across MSOs and DTH operators will continue to be the same

Dhinchaak has been renamed as Goldmines Movies. It will be further changed to Goldmines on the receipt of the MIB’s approval.

The programming, scheduling and placement of the channels across MSOs and DTH operators would remain the same. Even the frequency of uploading and downloading from planetcast (up linking partner) would be the same.

BARC/ YUMI, as a principal, will now record Goldmines Movies as a new channel.

