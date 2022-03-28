Dhinchaak renamed as Goldmines Movies

The programming, scheduling and placement of the channels across MSOs and DTH operators will continue to be the same

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 28, 2022 10:38 AM  | 1 min read
Goldmines

Dhinchaak has been renamed as Goldmines Movies. It will be further changed to Goldmines on the receipt of the MIB’s approval.

The programming, scheduling and placement of the channels across MSOs and DTH operators would remain the same. Even the frequency of uploading and downloading from planetcast (up linking partner) would be the same. 

BARC/ YUMI, as a principal, will now record Goldmines Movies as a new channel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mib Dhinchaak Goldmines Movies Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
LKSS

Somany Ceramics appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as creative partner
6 hours ago

PTA

e4m Prime Time Awards 2021: Asian Paints & Madison Media walk away with big honours
3 days ago

me

Indian M&E sector recovered 16.4% to reach Rs 1.61 trillion in 2021: EY-FICCI report
6 days ago