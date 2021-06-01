DaMensch appoints Deepti Karthik as Vice President - Marketing

Karthik comes with over a decade of experience in sales and marketing and has worked previously with Unilever, Snapdeal and Nokia Mobiles

DaMensch, a men’s innerwear brand announces the appointment of Deepti Karthik as VP Marketing. Founded in 2018 by Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar, DaMensch’s product line includes The Constant range of essential wear comprising of the 500-day Shirt and The 500 day Shorts that come with an industry first 500-day warranty.

DaMensch had earlier launched ‘Deo-Soft’ - India’s odor cancelling underwear, and ‘Neo-Skin’ – thermo-regulating vests made from a curated composition of sustainable bamboo fibers.

Deepti comes with over a decade of experience in sales and marketing in Unilever, Snapdeal and Nokia Mobiles. Deepti pivoted from FMCG to E-commerce in 2015 when she moved to Snapdeal as head of marketing strategy for all exclusive launches across Mobiles, Consumer Durables, Fashion, FMCG etc. In her previous role, she was part of the marketing team that relaunched Nokia mobiles in 2017.

With a deeply rooted background in marketing & strategy, Deepti specializes in Brand and Digital Marketing and has been known for her expertise in E-commerce and online go-to market strategy.

DaMensch is looking to further strengthen its marketing team with the vision of creating a brand that enables consumers to “Do More Everyday”.

Anurag Saboo, Founder of DaMensch said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Deepti on board, her experience working with behemoths will be a driving factor in our vision of shaping and scaling our brand as the premium men’s essential wear brand”

Gaurav Pushkar, Co-Founder of DaMensch stated, “We are sure Deepti’s robust experience in data driven marketing and proven business marketing excellence will create significant value for our brand and organization”.

Commenting on her appointment, Deepti Karthik, VP Marketing, DaMensch, said, “I am thrilled to join DaMensch and I’m inspired by the proposition of building an innovative brand that is committed to sustainable fashion. I look forward to leading this challenger brand that is aiming at redefining the norm across product, packaging, channel and communication.”

