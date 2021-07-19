CNN News18’s Reena Bhardwaj joins ANI as new White House correspondent

Bhardwaj was associated with CNN News18 for over 15 years

Reena Bhardwaj, former Sr Anchor of CNN News18 and CNBC has joined ANI as its new White House Correspondent.

Bhardwaj took to Twitter to announce her new role. “Some personal news. Officially set to take a new assignment as the White House Correspondent for @ANI”, she tweeted.

Bhardwaj was associated with CNN News18 for over 15 years, prior to that she was working with NDTV 24x7.

