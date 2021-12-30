Celebrate the best of Bharat with inaugural edition of e4m’s ‘Pride of India Brands'

It’s truly going to be an award unlike any other. exchange4media will be hosting the inaugural edition the Pride of India Brands in March 2022. The event will put the spotlight on Bharat and all the brands that make it.



The first edition of this award will see e4m recognize and celebrate 500 brands from the nooks and crannies of the country representing the wide scope of talent and entrepreneurship that the country has.

This will be an unprecedented recognition of the local brands that are driving India forward in a global economy, making us all winners in the long run and stakeholders in the future of India.



With Make in India having become not only viable, but profitable, small to medium businesses, often located in the hinterland, have come into their own, and e4m is looking to highlight the best of Bharat's brands, and the bright future they hold, as well as celebrate the successes they've already had.



The awards will recognize and champion the success of unique Indian SMBs across a broad spectrum of categories, ranging from bleeding-edge tech to grassroot efforts on the ground.



The categories are as diverse as the country they’re in, be they agro-techs, FMCGs, fast fashion products and accessories or traditional tailoring solutions to logistic, technical and financial services to the ever growing marketplace.



What is special about these brands is their deep impact in the heartland of India, which serve Bharat, understanding their needs and desires while catering and predicting the same.



Whether it’s through on-the-ground advertising to social media marketing, especially in the country’s many vernaculars, these brands have established themselves as players to be celebrated as well as track as they are sure to reach greater heights.



This conference associated with the awards will see both industry veterans and emerging talents converse and create, as they discuss the digital revolution of Bharat and its impact on India. There will be a host of panel discussions, impactful speeches and more, apart from the awards.



Further, at the event, the ‘Pitch Top 500 SMB Special Issue’ featuring the profiles of top 500 Indian SMBs will be released. Also, ‘e4m-TAM India SMB Intelligence Report 2022’, with TAM being the knowledge partner, focusing on the insight into India’s growing sector will be generated. The report will comprise the trends and growth in spends by national, regional and byper-local SMB advertisers across different sectors and platforms profiling the top 25 SMB advertisers and their brands based on key media strategy, ROI for the brand, consumer response and future plans.



Stay tuned as there's a lot more to come.

