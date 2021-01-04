Archit Chenoy appointed as CEO of RepIndia

RepIndia, an integrated digital agency, announced the appointment of Archit Chenoy as the new CEO. He is currently serving as the Managing Director and will take over the new role in January 2021. Prior to RepIndia, Archit has been associated in key, strategic roles in organisations such as GTI, Capital India Advisors, Ernst & Young and Standard Chartered Bank. For the last 7 years, Archit has played a crucial role in building RepIndia - across geographies in Delhi and Mumbai.

In his new role, Archit will be entrusted with a different set of responsibilities, taking the reins from Ayesha Chenoy, who founded the company in 2013, to build an institution that strives to add value to people's lives. Hailing from an investment analyst background, Chenoy has proven his ability to take the firm a notch higher, through his tenure here at RepIndia.

Announcing Archit’s appointment, Ayesha Chenoy (Founder, RepIndia) said,” I never handed over the reins, for Archit took them in his gentle capable hands, with the grace that is so telling of a great leader. Archit has steered us through 2020, and I will continue to work together with him through all the storms we face together, with a team who is more family than colleagues.”

Reflecting on his appointment Archit Chenoy said, “It is my greatest honour to step into this role. We have meticulously built, brick by brick, the greatest culture here at RepIndia with the broadest capabilities - enabling us to grow steadily but with stability. Building further on our success is a challenge I frankly look forward to. I am passionate in placing our clients and our people at the centre of everything we do and continue to drive RepIndia’s momentum.

The bar set by Ayesha is high no doubt, and filling her shoes will be no easy feat, yet it is one I accept with confidence, determination and ambition and I cannot thank her and our team enough for the faith they have placed in me.” Archit joined as a MD for RepIndia in 2013 and since then he has been dynamic in accelerating the revolution of the company to focus on digital cloud and the immense growth of the company’s direct business.

As the most far-sighted leader, he has been an integral part of award-winning work for marquee brands such as Adani Group, Viacom18, Tata Trusts, JSW Group, Canon and Galderma amongst others. Under his leadership, RepIndia has grown exponentially and continues to expand in spite of the business year we’ve together witnessed in 2020. Archit Chenoy will up take up the new role effective January 4th 2021