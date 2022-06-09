RepIndia elevates three senior executives

Digital agency RepIndia has strengthened its leadership core with fresh promotions for three senior officials. In an internal announcement, the agency has confirmed the elevation of designation and roles for three senior team members who have been central figures in RepIndia’s prolific growth over the last 5-6 years.

Nazneen Joshi has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Business & Strategy (West). Over the past 6 years, she has developed and cultivated relationships with multiple high-value clients and has also actively contributed to setting up RepIndia’s Bombay office and culture. In her new role, she will be the branch head for the Mumbai office. Nazneen will dedicate her expertise to accelerating revenue growth, settling new markets and developing business strategy.

Following suit, Nikhil Kashyap has been promoted to Vice President - Business & Strategy (North). Over the last few years, Nikhil has enabled RepIndia to accelerate operational excellence and foster a positive work environment. In his new position, Nikhil will be responsible for bringing his deep knowledge and experience to expand the client base, drive profitability, set new markets, and develop sustainable growth strategies.

Also, Neelanjan Dasgupta has been elevated to the title of Creative Head (West) – RepIndia. Neelanjan has over 15 years of experience in the industry and is in the middle of his second stint at RepIndia. He has constantly delivered award-winning campaigns, won pitches and brought some of the biggest brands across the country to RepIndia’s doorsteps. In his new role, he will be leading the creative strategy across brands for Rep India, covering Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata.

This current wave of senior promotions at RepIndia come with a view towards sustaining the agency’s momentum and expanding its frontiers across strategy, creativity and technology.

Commenting on the new developments, Archit Chenoy – CEO, RepIndia, said: “When we think of the strides that we have made over the last few years, it is impossible to not mention the efforts and dedication of our senior leadership team led ably by Nazneen, Nikhil and Neel. For us, they exemplify everything that RepIndia stands for: the energy, the passion, the creative spark and, above all else, the humility and professionalism. I would like to extend my congratulations to them all! We have no doubt that all three will continue to brilliantly represent RepIndia and shine in their new roles.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)