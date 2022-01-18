RepIndia wins digital & creative mandate of Sleepwell

Sleepwell has announced the appointment of independent agency RepIndia as its mainline agency for brand communication for all brands and categories under the Sleepwell brand umbrella. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.

“With its new approach of digital-first consumer communication, Sleepwell has entrusted RepIndia with its creative & digital portfolios driving its consumer marketing initiatives in online & offline channels. As part of their responsibilities, RepIndia will partner with the brand’s growth through innovative and disruptive marketing & communication strategies,” the company said.

Vishal Sharma, Head - Marketing, Sleepwell said, “With the fast-changing nature of Consumer outreach, emerging new business opportunities and in line with our new strategy of being Digital 1st, we are very excited to partner with RepIndia and take forward our brand building and communication strategy to all our consumer touchpoints. The Sheela Foam Group on its journey to becoming a Multinational & Sleepwell with its Pan India presence has embarked on a journey to redefine the consumer journey of discovery, trial, buying and post-purchase services in an experiential manner led by a Digital transformation. We found "RepIndia" to be exactly the right fit and a partner with the right mindset that will help us translate our Strategy & Vision into this new reality for our consumers. We in particular love the team’s young energy and fresh original approach to our business and this partnership shall certainly propel both companies to create a winning formula for the consumers.

Nikhil Kashyap, AVP – Strategy and Business, RepIndia, commented on the mandate win: “Sleepwell is undoubtedly one of the biggest brand success stories of our time. It is, therefore, an honour to now be associated with them and help unfold & partner the next level of consumer experience journey that they have embarked upon. The team is super excited for this big win, and we are looking forward to connecting with the audience on a deeper level through a blend of clutter-breaking strategy and creativity.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)