RepIndia wins digital mandate of Haldiram’s

Haldiram’s has announced the appointment of independent agency RepIndia as its digital agency, following a multi-agency pitch.

“With a vision to have a consumer first digital approach, Haldiram’s has entrusted RepIndia with building and reinforcing the brand's social presence through strategic planning and innovative solutions. The account will be handled out of RepIndia’s Delhi office and the mandate includes Digital Strategy and Creatives for the Domestic Market, the Export Market, and Retail/QSRs,” read a press statement.

Divya Batra, Marketing Head, Haldiram’s, said, “We welcome RepIndia to Haldiram's family. The term family is synonymous with the brand Haldiram's, which since 1937 has been building relations with countless families all over India and across the globe too. We have consistently built a business connecting with consumers through our trusted offerings. Apart from excellent & innovative products, it is time we reach out to the younger and newer customers via our digital footprints. With RepIndia's data & consumer insights approach and passion for food, we target to build effective marketing communication and increase the brand's digital footprint.’’

Ayesha Chenoy, Founder, RepIndia, commented on the mandate win “Haldiram’s is not just a brand, it’s a piece of every Indian’s heart - and so to work with Haldiram’s is an honour for us at RepIndia. And while we ideate, it will be - as always with Navrattan :) “

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)