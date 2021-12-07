RepIndia appoints Guru Mishra as Vice President, Media

Mishra was previously associated with digital agency Isobar, where he held the position of Lead-Media Buying (North)

Digital agency RepIndia has announced the appointment of Guru Mishra as Vice President – Media. Guru Mishra comes with over 12 years of extensive industry experience in multiple strategic roles.

Before joining RepIndia, Guru Mishra held the post of Lead – Media Buying (North) at Isobar, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, for over three years. In total, he spent 10 long years in the organisation and played a crucial role in establishing planning and buying practice with his extensive experience in the industry. He was also instrumental in servicing prestigious media accounts, as an Account Lead, such as Adidas, Philips, Gail India, General Motors and Micromax.

In his new role, Guru Mishra is set to bolster RepIndia’s Media Planning & Buying pipeline by delivering the most innovative solutions to clients across digital. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising & Marketing from YMCA.

On joining RepIndia, he said: “RepIndia is a highly respected independent brand agency in India and is on a mission to help brands with holistic ‘ROI & digital transformation’ driven approach. I am truly honoured to be a part of an extremely talented team and have full confidence in our capability to provide best-in-class creative, media & tech solutions in line with the evolving digital landscape.”

Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, commented: “Guru has undoubtedly emerged as a tenacious contender in media activation. His experience, leading digital strategic business units has displayed a profound understanding of the most effective ways to execute and buy using data and technology. With Guru onboard I look forward to tackling newer challenges and navigating digital and linear media while scaling this thinking across central teams”.

