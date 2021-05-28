Amit Kumar Sinha quits Star to join SonyLIV as Head - Pricing & Revenue Strategy

Amit Kumar Sinha has quit Star India after an almost 10-year stint to join SonyLIV as Head - Pricing & Revenue Strategy. At Star, Sinha was AVP, Product & Revenue Strategy.



"As I am embarking upon a new journey in my career, excited to be a part of #sonyliv #sonypictures and the opportunities ahead. Thank you #starindia for such an enriching experience," Sinha said in a LinkedIn post.



As AVP, Product & Revenue Strategy, Sinha had worked on Product & Revenue Strategy of Hindi GEC, Hindi Movies, and Sports genres. His responsibility also included planning and delivering the revenue target of the Cricket portfolio of Star Sports. He also led product pricing of various Series/Events and Customer Strategy including digital.



In his 15 years long career, Sinha has also worked with Bloomberg UTV, ZEEL, and ETV Network. During the last fifteen years, he has been involved in strategising and planning for various business functions besides marketing & promotion of programmes/events, distribution strategies, and handling research among others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)