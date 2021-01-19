Amit Aggarwal joins Elevation Capital as VP

Elevation Capital today announced that Amit Aggarwal has joined the firm as Vice President and will be focusing on investing in startups in social, content and commerce spaces. Amit joins to further strengthen the firm’s investing team where he will focus on early-stage investments along with two other Vice Presidents, Srinivas Bhaskar and Akarsh Shrivastava.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta and IIT Delhi, Amit previously worked with Facebook as their India Lead for Strategic Planning and Operations. Prior to Facebook, was an EIR at Hero Electronix and a Senior Manager at Bain and Company where he served clients in the Consumer Internet and Technology verticals.

Commenting on Amit’s appointment, Ravi Adusumalli, Managing Partner, Elevation Capital commented, “Amit brings with him a rich experience of working with Facebook and multiple startups during his stint at Bain. We are delighted to have him join us in helping early-stage founders build out world-class companies”.

In his statement, Amit said “I am super excited and honoured to be joining the team at Elevation Capital and continue their rich history of turbo-charging India’s digital economy. I am thankful for my prior experiences at Facebook, Bain and Hero which helped me build deep perspectives on Internet and startup ecosystems. Elevation Capital has deep roots and experience as early partners to several category-defining companies, and I am eager to work with visionary entrepreneurs, as they build truly path-breaking businesses.”

Ravi also shared, “We at Elevation Capital are extremely excited about the opportunity ahead for startups in India. We continue to look to partner with companies at their Seed and Series A stages across consumer internet, financial services, Enterprise SaaS, consumer brands and B2B services”.

